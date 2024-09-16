Saint Anselm College poll puts Kelly Ayotte three points ahead of Joyce Craig

Kelly Ayote on Sept. 10, 2024. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. – A recent survey conducted by the Saint Anselm College Survey Center (SACSC) at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics (NHIOP) shows Republican Kelly Ayotte with a slight advantage as she enters the general election. The former U.S. Senator leads Democratic candidate and former Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig by 3 points, with 46% to Craig’s 43%. Both candidates have seen declines in popularity following negative primary campaigns, with Ayotte holding a 45%-50% favorability and Craig at 37%-36%.

The poll also reveals that the Democratic Party maintains its lead in the generic ballot, with 49% of likely New Hampshire voters favoring a generic Democrat, compared to 44% for a Republican—a slight increase from August’s 48%-45% margin.

Democratic candidates in New Hampshire’s Congressional races are starting strong. In the 1st Congressional District, incumbent Chris Pappas leads Republican Russell Prescott by 12 points (50%-38%), while in the 2nd District, Democratic newcomer Maggie Goodlander holds an 11-point lead over Republican Lily Tang Williams (49%-38%).

Pappas, a three-term Democratic Congressman, has a strong favorability rating of 52%-39%, the highest of any federal candidate on the ballot. His challenger, Prescott, has a favorability rating of 22%-13%. In the 2nd District, Goodlander enjoys a 38%-27% favorable image, while Tang Williams holds a 28%-22% rating.

Neil Levesque, executive director of the NH Institute of Politics, commented on the results, stating, “With the gubernatorial and Congressional nominees now set, Democrats are in a strong position to retain both House seats. The race to replace retiring Governor Chris Sununu is starting off close and will likely remain competitive, with significant attention and resources expected as both parties vie for control of the state’s top office.”

Image/Saint Anselm College New Hampshire Institute of Politics

These results are from a Saint Anselm College Survey Center poll based on online surveys of 2241 New Hampshire likely voters. Surveys were collected between September 11 and 12, 2024, from cell phone users randomly drawn from a sample of registered voters reflecting the demographic and partisan characteristics of the voting population. Names were presented in random order for the favorability and ballot tests. The survey has an overall margin of sampling error of +/- 2.1% with a confidence interval of 95%; the margin of sampling error for questions specific to congressional districts is +/- 2.9%. The data are weighted for age, gender, geography, and education based on a voter demographic model derived from historical voting patterns, but are not weighted by party registration or party identification.

Founded in 2001, the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College provides a nonpartisan forum for discussion and debate. It seeks to develop programming, and to foster scholarship and dialogue, encompassing a diverse range of political topics, opinions and issues. The Institute serves as a resource for students, scholars, politicians, and the general public.