Senior Luncheon set for May 7, honoring those who are 55+

MANCHESTER, NH – After a five-year hiatus, the City of Manchester Mayor’s Senior Luncheon is returning on May 7, 2025. This annual event, begun in 2007, recognizes and celebrates Greater Manchester’s 55+ population who play a significant role in the City’s past, present and future.

This year’s Luncheon will be held on May 7 from 12-3:30 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Manchester Downtown, 700 Elm Street, and will include a Mayor’s welcome, a military colorguard, a multi-course meal, music, and dancing. Free parking and bus passes are available for all ticket holders. This year’s theme: A Night at the Movies!

If you are 55 or older and would like to attend, tickets will be on sale from March 31st to April 11th for $25 each – or $15 each for William B. Cashin Senior Activity Center members. Membership to the Cashin Senior Center is free for Manchester residents, and $30/individual or $50/couple for non-Manchester residents. To enroll to become a Cashin Senior Center member, just visit the Center at 151 Douglas Street, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and sign up!

Beginning on March 31st, Luncheon tickets can be purchased in-person during business hours at the Cashin Senior Center, 151 Douglas Street, and the Manchester Health Department at 1528 Elm Street.

The Mayor looks forward to hosting up to 450 of Greater Manchester’s older adults at this event! Get your tickets and get ready for a great time!

The Mayor extends his sincere thanks to the following Event and Gold Sponsors, along with all other Luncheon sponsors, who continue to support our community and our older adults!

$10,000 EVENT SPONSOR

Brady Sullivan Properties

$1,500 GOLD SPONSORS

Catholic Medical Center

Dartmouth Health

Easter Seals Senior Services