Sept. 5: Art in Motion – A Photo & Sculpture Showcase at Factory on Willow

Adebayo Chang

MANCHESTER, NH – The Factory on Willow invites the community to a Photography & Kinetic Sculpture Art Exhibit on September 5, featuring a unique one-time showcase by traveling artists Ray Chang and Adeyemi Adebayo. The exhibition will take place from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at 252 Willow St, within the expansive 5,000 square foot event space, located on the south end of the restored mill building.

As part of the Factories AIR (Artist in Residence) program, this showcase offers a rare opportunity for the community to engage with the traveling artists and explore the full body of work and areas of study they have developed during their residency in Manchester. Adeyemi’s evocative photography and Rays dynamic kinetic sculptures come together to create an immersive experience that celebrates both art forms.

The exhibition showcases the artists’ creative journey and their innovative approaches to visual storytelling and mechanical artistry. Attendees will have the chance to meet Ray and Adeyemi, gain insight into their artistic processes, and appreciate their contributions to the local art scene.

Event Details

Date: September 5th

Time: 5 – 6:30 p.m.

Location: The Venues at The Factory on Willow, 252 Willow St, Manchester, NH

Space: 5,000 square foot event space in the restored mill building

Eventbrite link

The AIR program is thrilled to invite the community to this enriching event. Don’t miss this chance to witness exceptional art and connect with the artists behind it.

If you are interested in learning more about the program you can visit their website. The program plans to re-open its submissions for 2025 within the next month so make sure to stay tuned on their social media if you want to submit. The next two artists Rikardo Druskic and Lance Johnson.