Shaheen, Hassan speak out against workforce cuts and reduction of healthcare services for veterans

Sen. Maggie Hassan, right, at a press event in Manchester on April 7, objected to the Trump Administration’s actions to weaken services for America’s veterans. Christine Green from NAGE, US Sen. Jeanne Shaeen, and retired Navy Commander Dave Kenny joined her at the podium. Photo / Dan Splaine Photography

MANCHESTER, NH – New Hampshire’s U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan held a press conference in Manchester Monday to object to the Trump Administration’s actions to weaken services for America’s veterans. They were joined by local veterans who receive healthcare services at the Manchester VA Medical Center and representatives of the VA workforce.

The Department of Veterans Affairs announced in March that it is planning to cut more than 80,000 staff from its workforce by August. The objective is to return to 2019 staffing levels that preceded the expansion made by the Biden administration and the 2022 PACT Act. That law expanded benefits, eligibility, and entitlements for healthcare and disability compensation for veterans who were exposed to toxic substances during their service.

These cuts are proposed in the face of increased demand by the veterans who have become eligible and are applying for care. Since August of 2022, 2.3 million PACT Act claims have been filed, and more than 1.5 million have been approved.

Hassan is a member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Veterans Affairs and also the daughter of a WWII combat veteran.

“While we can’t fully repay our veterans for the sacrifices they’ve made, we have an obligation to try. And one of the ways we can do that is to make sure that they have access to the care and benefits that they’ve earned and that they deserve. But instead of supporting our veterans, the Trump administration has issued orders that will hobble the VA’s ability to support those who have served by dismantling the department’s workforce,” Hassan said.

Shaheen spoke of the obligation owed to veterans.

“America has a sacred bargain with our veterans. They served in our armed forces, and we agreed to honor and care for them after their service, especially since many of them carry the wounds and harm they incurred during that service. Therefore, we owe excellent care and sufficient benefits to our veterans. These planned firings will not help provide either; quite the contrary,” Shaheen said.

“I want to raise another issue that’s affecting veterans because about a third of the federal employees across government are veterans. They’ve gone into service because that’s their mission. That’s been their life’s work, first in the military and then in the federal government. So they’re being disproportionately affected by what Elon Musk and his DOGE boys are doing. There is no doubt, as Senator Hassan said, that our veterans deserve better,” said Shaheen.

Christine Green, who represented the National Association of Government Employees (NAGE) at the event, pointed out the steadfast professionalism of the VA employees despite being under threat of lay-offs.

“They are unwavering in their desire to look past what is going on in the government and the media, to look beyond the threats and attacks to their jobs, and to stay focused on the mission in front of them, the utmost mission to serve our veteran population as best they can.”

Elizabeth Harkins from the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) represents Local 2064 at the VA White River Junction, which operates in Lebanon and Burlington, Vermont, providing health services to 75,000 veterans, with 25,000 of them from New Hampshire.

“The PACT Act has brought more veterans to us, and they are receiving care, quality care, state-of-the-art care, care they deserve. I stand before you not just in support of the veteran community but in unwavering support of the dedicated staff of the Department of Veteran Affairs,” Harkins said.

“Those who provide critical health care services, comprehensive benefits from primary care, specialty medicine, mental health, health education, pharmaceutical cares, and laboratory services, and administrative support – these professionals are the backbone of the VA system. Their work ensures that those who have served both our country and received both the care and benefits they deserve. We are here to remind everyone of a simple truth: We are all essential. We are all essential employees of the Department of Veteran Affairs,” said Harkins

Shaheen pointed out the administration is creating chaos and confusion as a deliberate tactic.

“They’re creating chaos and uncertainty,” said Shaheen, adding, “I have talked to people, whether it’s the business community, federal employees, people in any industry, it’s not just what’s being planned in terms of the cuts, it’s the uncertainty about how that’s going to happen. And for people who are already anxious right now, given the uncertainty in the economy, rising food prices, and the tariffs that just went into effect, that added uncertainty creates even more anxiety for people at a time when they don’t need it. So I hate to say it, but I think that’s the plan.”

Added Hassan, “The Trump administration needs to reverse course, and it needs to commit to working together on a bipartisan basis to support our veterans. America deserves nothing less. Our veterans deserve more than anything, and we keep our commitment to them,” Hassan said.