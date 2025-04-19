Small-business award winners to be feted May 12 in Manchester

MANCHESTER, NH – The winners of New Hampshire’s 2025 Small Business Awards will be recognized from on Monday, May 12, following National Small Business Week.

The 11 award winners were announced by the NH SBA last month.

The ceremony will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the Millyard Museum, 200 Bedford St. National Small Business Week is May 4-10.

“National Small Business Week celebrates the entrepreneurial spirit, resilience, and innovation that drive our local and national economies,” NH SBA said in a news release Friday. “Since its inception in 1963, NSBW has honored the risk-takers, job creators, and visionaries who form the backbone of America’s prosperity. Each year, the NH Small Business Administration District Office shines a spotlight on outstanding small business owners who have helped fuel growth, created jobs, and strengthened their local communities.”

Admission to the event is free. To register, and for other information, visit the NH SBA website.

Award winners are:

Small-Business Person of the Year: Tanya Lawson, owner of Inbloom Health and Medispa.

Home-Based Business: Hailee Grisham Hampton, Hurry Slow Hat Company, Littleton.

Young Entrepreneur: Sabrina MacDowell, Pampered Pup, LLC, Candia

Veteran-Owned: Russell Collins, Home Innovations Corp., Epping

Woman-Owned: Karen Jenovese, Swim NH, Concord

Financial Services Champion for NH and New England: Rick Dassatti, SCORE Granite Region, Manchester

Small Business Manufacturer: Josh Velasquez and Adam Hamilton, Shire’s Naturals, Peterborough

Micro-Enterprise: Bret Lincoln, Lincoln Fencing, Epping