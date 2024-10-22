Southside student approaches school bus with BB gun, no one harmed

Southside MIddle School. Screenshot/Google Maps

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Tuesday morning, the Manchester School District reported that a student from Southside Middle School allegedly approached a Memorial High School school bus with a BB gun.

According to the report, the bus driver was able to drive away and no one hurt, and that this incident was not related to the incident the previous day at Memorial.

Guidance support has been made available to students at Memorial and an additional police presence will be in the area for the remainder of the day.

Manchester School District Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Chmiel said that both of the incidents were extremely troubling and absolutely unacceptable.

“We again wish to express our appreciation to those involved with swift responses to the incidents we have witnessed this week. Our district safety team will continue to work in partnership with our school leadership, students and families to maintain safe learning environments that allow our students to thrive. We thank you for your ongoing support of your students and our schools,” she said.

In addition to any criminal charges, the Manchester School District may also hold students involved in such incidents to the district’s code of conduct.