Special meeting expected for Beech Street Shelter discussion

MANCHESTER, N.H. – A special meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen will be held later this month to deal with the topic of 39 Beech St. with funding for the facility set to expire at the end of August.

The building currently hosts a shelter and engagement center for the city’s homeless population although Manchester Mayor Jay Ruais has frequently indicated that he has been seeking non-profit partners to take over operation of the facility from the city’s department of Homelessness Initiatives.

Ruais announced the meeting during the new business section of the board’s July 1 meeting, with a tentative July 22 date for the special meeting, with the intent of potential action to be taken on the issue at the board’s Aug. 4 meeting.

The announcement comes on the heels of the departure of Homelessness Initiatives Department Director Irina Owens, who announced her retirement on June 20 in a personal Facebook post. Owens came on the job almost a year earlier, taking over for Adrienne Beloin.