Maura Sullivan announces $800k fundraising haul for Q1

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. – This week, New Hampshire First Congressional District Democratic Primary Candidate Maura Sullivan, announced that she raised nearly $800,000 in her first quarter since declaring her candidacy. Of her donations, 85 percent were $100 or less and 573 donors were from New Hampshire.

Sullivan reports $550,000 on hand.

“We all know that House Republicans are already targeting this seat in 2026. When they pour millions of dollars into this race, we need a candidate who has the resources to combat their efforts. I am proud of the number we raised and of the outpouring of support from grassroots donors,” she said. “We are the campaign who can put together the resources and the broad coalition necessary to win in this tough district.”

Former State Senator Martha Fuller Clark, who endorsed Sullivan earlier this year, stated that the news shows Sullivan has what it takes to keep the seat in Democratic hands after the announcement that incumbent Chris Pappas will be running for the U.S. Senate.

“NH-01 is a clear target for Republicans and to keep this seat blue will require significant financial resources. Maura has proven she is the candidate who can raise the resources to hold this critical seat,” she said. “Maura also has a strong base of support from elected officials and activists across the district. She continues to prove that she has the practical skills and leadership ability to keep this seat blue. I continue to be proud to support her.”