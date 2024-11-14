SymphonyNH first of 3 Illuminated Ensemble concerts at BNH Stage in Concord NH.

CONCORD, NH – Symphony New Hampshire and the Capitol Center for the Arts are joining forces this weekend for the first in a three-part series of Illuminated Ensembles.

This first Illuminated Ensembles program, American Standards, will take place on Sunday, November 17 at 4 p.m. at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage and features Symphony New Hampshire’s Jazz Ensemble. This intimate and immersive experience will bring the Great American Songbook into a whole new light. Tickets are $37 and are available by calling the Capitol Center for the Arts box office 603-225-1111 or by visiting ccanh.org.

Deanna Hoying, Symphony NH Executive Director says, “Sal suggested we think of something that could best utilize the Bank of New Hampshire Stage and the types of music we could present in that intimate space unique from the traditional full symphony orchestra repertoire. The BNH Stage is the perfect venue for these performances, and utilizing smaller ensembles simplified our scheduling—an uncommon and refreshing advantage in the orchestral world.”

“We have had great audiences with the Symphony this past season, and we want to be a good partner with them. This collaboration just made sense,” says Salvatore Prizio, Executive Director of the Capitol Center for the Arts. Our missions are so on track with each other, we want to be a resource to help Symphony New Hampshire flourish in Concord and beyond.”

American Standards will feature some of the most important and influential tunes from the early 20th century that have stood the test of time like Summertime, Autumn Leaves, and Girl from Ipanema.

Illuminated Ensemble Series continues

The other two concerts in the Illuminated Ensembles series are HeartStrings on Valentine’s Day at 7:30PM and Chamber Favorites on May 18 at 4PM.

Find the full 2024-2025 Symphony NH season of concerts here.