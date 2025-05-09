Taco Tour 2025: Proof that, rain or shine, the power and pull of tacos is impossible to resist

Everyone seemed to come prepared for the rain, which did not stop Taco Tour 2025. Photo/Stacy Harrison

MANCHESTER, NH – Taco Tour 2025 was a spicy mix of sunshine, pouring rain and a delectable range of taco concoctions to satisfy every hungry tourist – and there were thousands of tourists, most who came prepared for the meteorological mix of New England spring weather.

The festivities began at the Greater Manchester Chamber offices on Hanover Street at about 3 p.m. where Mayor Jay Ruais and Grand Marshal Max Clayton officially welcomed the crowd and launched the “world’s largest taco tour.”

Clayton, a homegrown treasure of talent and Central High School grad, found his way back to the city from his home in New York City where he continues to wow audiences on Broadway.

Taco Tour 2025 Grand Marshal Max Clayton thanks his family and the Palace Theatre for being the foundation of his success on – and off – Broadway. Photo/Carol Robidoux

“I would not be anything without my family and, to me, Manchester is family and it is home and I owe a lot, a lot, a lot to the Palace next door. Thank you Peter Ramsey and Carl Rajotte, you truly taught me everything and set me up for success. As someone that is so proud to be here, when I left to pursue my dreams of becoming an actor on Broadway and TV and film, I never thought it would amount to this,’ he said, showing off his Grand Marshal plaque. “This is the best role I’ve ever played.”

First bite: Mayor Jay Ruais, left, digs in to the inaugural taco tasting at the Greater Manchester Chamber alongside other Taco Tour celebrities. Photo/Carol Robidoux

With more than 100 listed taco stops – including gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian options, attendees had plenty of tacos to choose from. What began with clear skies shifted to a Torrential Taco Tour by about 5:30 p.m., but as you can see from the photos below, the rain just added a bit of flavor to the day.

The event also featured plenty of pets, many of which were decked out in style for the day.

A special guest in attendance during the opening ceremony was Joey Calcavecchia, aka the Roaming Foodie, a former Taco Tour grand marshal who was critically injured one year ago in a car accident. He was in high spirits Thursday, and said he had come a long way in the past year thanks to intensive home-based physical therapy and the support of family, friends and fans.

“Roaming Foodie” Joey Calcavecchia, former event grand marshal, got the VIP treatment during Taco Tour 2025. He is on the road to recovery following a devastating car accident in May of 2024. Photo/Stacy Harrison

The city’s services were in full swing, with police and fire located strategically throughout the event. Assisting were Hillsborough County NH Sheriff’s Office, the NH National Guard, and NH State Liquor Enforcement. At one point midway through the event a police cruiser and AMR ambulance made their way through the crowd heading north on Elm Street. Parking was available in public garages, which filled up quickly, resulting in more than 100 vehicles towed, according to a police dispatcher at about 7 p.m.

Photo Gallery by Stacy Harrison

Sharing is caring: One umbrella is more than enough to enjoy a taco in the rain. Photo/Stacy Harrison