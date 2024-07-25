Take the tour July 26: Walking Manchester’s Black History with Stan Garrity

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester City Library invites you to join in a walking tour presented by local historian Stan Garrity on Friday July 26 at 10 a.m. The walk will begin in the Main Library’s rotunda and will follow Stan’s guided tour before returning to the library. Come learn about the woman who turned her house into a stop on the Underground Railroad, the first Black woman to graduate from Manchester High School, and much more!

Stan has spent countless hours researching the forgotten history of Manchester’s Black residents and works closely with the Manchester Historic Association. He gives regular walking tours through Valley Cemetery in the fall and has worked with City Hall to get plaques commemorating notable members of Manchester’s Black community.

Make sure to wear comfortable shoes, sun screen, and drink plenty of water.

For questions, call Nic Young at 603-624-6550 x7620 or email nyoung3@manchesternh.gov