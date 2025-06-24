The art of the film narrator: Home grown ‘Hunter’s Moon’ to showcase local talent at The Rex June 26

Earl Spencer Geary is the voice of “Hunter Moon,” a NH-made film premiering June 26 at The Rex Theatre.

MANCHESTER, NH – Narrators of our current time are fading into obscurity because viewers become flurried by the voices of others participating in a film who were not physically involved in the production.

Earl Spencer Geary, narrator for “Hunter’s Moon,” a horror movie shot in a single day here in New Hampshire, reflects on being an actor, director, and a narrator for the film, which premieres at The Rex Theatre on June 26, 6 p.m.

“Well, I spoke to Jason about being the body double for the werewolf originally, but unfortunately, the date of the shoot couldn’t work for me. However, I liked the idea so much because I’m a big werewolf movie fan, and I told Jason that if he needed me down the road, to reach out. It turned out they needed a person to narrate the beginning, and the scheduling worked perfectly,” Geary reveals to The Hunter’s Moon Review.

Historically, the 1920s, also known as the “Roaring Twenties,” marked the emergence of the sound storyteller, as silent films were being displaced by advancements in technology and sound equipment. Narrators such as actor Morgan Freeman, voice actor Peter Cullen, Hollywood’s proud staple of acting and voice acting within the Black film-making industry, James Earl Jones, and a narrator with a sinister voice, but a true significant role in making television a space to be vocal about social advocacy, and Rod Serling, are just a handful of predominant figures that have given fans a reason to be engrossed in emotional niceties in their narrative body of work.

For Geary, this movie project was a chance for him to be a body double for the werewolf, an opportunity that translated into his love for werewolf cinema. However, with difficulties in scheduling, he became the narrator.

The intention for the actor/filmmaker was to obtain the gruff, solemn voice of legendary actor Christopher Lee, and the Twilight Zone’s triumphant, spine-chilling tone brought by Rod Serling. Geary expectantly shared his admiration for the Twilight Zone, preparing him beforehand to secure the narration that best fit with the energy of the supernatural genre.

From the uprising of creatures in the 1500s-1600s Gothic French writing outbreak to the modern population infusing werewolf culture with teen-fantasy media, Geary states that his interest in this type of fiction is in the action-horror franchise, Underworld. He appreciates the gore tales that were originally initiated in true werewolf representation. His involvement in Hunter’s Moon secures the vision that the creators, Jason Rivers and Gage Moreau, are digging for regarding the transformation of a human forming into a wolf consciously and physically.

Tickets are available on The Rex Theatre website.

