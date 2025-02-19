Get hired: Who wants to be the city’s Economic Development Project Coordinator?

MANCHESTER, NH – The city is hiring an Economic Development Project Coordinator to oversee project coordination of the Central Business Service District tax assessment as well as other PR and marketing strategies. See full description below.

Grade 17

Pay Range: $49,995.00 – $71,281.00 – plus a comprehensive benefits package

General Statement of Duties:

Oversees the accounting and comprehensive project coordination of the Central Business Service District (CBSD) tax assessment; designs, creates, writes, edits and curates content management related to City marketing strategies; acts as the liaison between the Economic Development Office, city departments, external agencies and the community; performs directly related work as required.

Examples of Essential Work:

Oversees the accounting of the Central Business Service District (CBSD) tax assessments;

Conducts comprehensive project coordination for the Economic Development Office from planning through execution;

Coordinates and aligns the City’s content management and marketing strategies;

Implements digital marketing campaigns;

Recommends, contributes, and communicates marketing standards; style guides, policies, social media guidelines to standardize design elements throughout City departments;

Identifies barriers to content management and marketing and adjusts strategies accordingly;

Captures and edits photos and video of City functions for content management and marketing campaigns;

Updates and maintains digital assets;

Develops and executes communications strategies within social media platforms, websites, press releases and direct working relationships with media platforms;

Promotes City economic development projects and amenities to developers, visitors, residents and business owners;

Serves as a liaison to the city departments; external agencies and the community providing assistance to facilitate efficient business/city relationships;

Promotes proactive community engagement; building relationships with local entities and outreach programs;

Research, analyze and report on economic and market trends;

Conducts meetings/workshops with business community; prepares and presents economic development plans and information;

Monitors economic development legislation;

Attends small and large business expos, trade shows, and networking events;

Attends occasional night/weekend events and meetings;

Registers and joins the membership of business development groups, forums, and associations;

Keeps immediate supervisor and designated others fully and accurately informed concerning the work progress; including presenting potential work problems and makes suggestions for new or improved ways of addressing such problems;

Attends meetings, conferences, workshops and training sessions and reviews publications and audio-visual materials to become and remain current on the principles, practices and new developments in assigned work areas;

Responds to citizens’ questions and comments in a courteous and timely manner;

Communicates and coordinates regularly with others to maximize the effectiveness and efficiency of interdepartmental operations and activities;

Performs other related duties as assigned.

Performs other directly related duties consistent with the role and function of the classification.

Acceptable Experience and Training:

Graduation from an accredited college or university with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing, Public Relations, Communications, Business or a related field; and

Considerable experience in marketing and/or retention for the economic development of a large municipality; or

Any equivalent combination of experience and training which provides the knowledge, skills and abilities necessary to perform the work.

Required Special Qualifications:

Valid NH driver’s license or access to transportation;

Willing to travel.

