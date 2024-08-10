The Soapbox: Free Staters try to turn NH into Galt’s Gulch

O P I N I O N

THE SOAPBOX

Stand up. Speak up. It’s your turn.

Why is a former Maine senator asking Libertarians in Las Vegas to move to New Hampshire?” He’s the new head of the Free State Project. Last month Eric Brakey told Liberty Fest-goers that our state is Galt’s Gulch, the libertarian utopia. It’s where their heroes go when the American people refuse to let wealthy capitalists run the U.S.

Free State Libertarian candidates here are being funded with over $1 million from Texas-based Young Americans for Liberty. NH House Majority Leader Jason Osborne is one of their donors.

They hope to totally control the GOP caucus in the House and make inroads into the Senate this year. Look at the Liberty Alliance website. They ranked legislators highly if they voted against feeding low-income kids in the summer; and if they voted for giving education vouchers to and repealing the I&D tax on high-income residents.

Tax cuts and vouchers put the state at risk of a $1/4 billion shortfall next year.

Libertarians are promoting a Constitutional amendment to cripple the state further. It requires a supermajority vote for the state to raise any additional money to pay its bills. Even though 1,200 lawsuits from Sununu Youth Center claims of child abuse could hit the state for hundreds of millions in 2025 and beyond.

What will a Free-State-run government do to balance the budget? Stop highway maintenance? Further cut support for low-income families? Services for mental illness and disability? State parks? Download more expenses onto town property taxes?

Billionaires fund libertarians. The people behind J.D. Vance: Peter Thiel, Elon Musk, the Kochs. They want to be rid of rules constraining their cybercurrencies, their pollution, their power.

Will New Hampshire let them take over?

Jeanne Dietsch is an investigative journalist for Granite State Matters. She earned a Master’s in policy administration at Harvard Kennedy School of Government before serving in the New Hampshire senate. Her earlier career was as a tech entrepreneur and instructional media designer. She can be reached at jeanne.a.dietsch@gmail.com

Beg to differ? Agree to disagree? Leave your comments below using our DISQUS app. Got issues of your own? Thoughtful prose on topics of general interest are welcome. Write them down and send them to publisher@inklink.news for consideration.