The Soapbox: It’s time for online voter registration

Online voter registration is a long overdue reform to modernize New Hampshire elections. It adds a convenient option in addition to registering in person at your clerk’s office or at the polls on election day. Voters who work irregular or long hours, lack transportation, or have disabilities will especially benefit from this legislation.

Online voter registration leads to cleaner, more up-to-date voter lists. It allows voters to more easily update their registration to reflect their current address and personal details. It means shorter lines and waits on election day.

Entering information online also reduces errors caused by handwriting or missing information, and saves time for election officials who typically must enter paper forms into the system.

Online voter registration is safe and secure. The online voter registration system proposed in the current bill under consideration by the NH House (HB521) requires individuals to prove their identity in order to complete their registration. It maintains the same level of local control and review that currently exists.

Online voter registration is a proven system. Indeed, 42 other states have already successfully implemented online voter registration for their citizens. It’s time for New Hampshire to do the same.

Please ask your elected officials to support online voter registration by voting in favor of HB521.

