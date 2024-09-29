The Soapbox: Post-debate enthusiasm for Harris-Walz

O P I N I O N

THE SOAPBOX

Stand up. Speak up. It’s your turn.

On the debate stage Vice President Harris laid out a positive, unifying vision for the future – a New Way Forward – centered on protecting our fundamental freedoms, lowering costs for working families, defending our democracy and ensuring every person has the opportunity to not just get by, but get ahead. On the other hand, Donald Trump touted his backward-looking vision, rooted in his dangerous Project 2025 agenda which would ban abortion nationwide, gut Social Security and Medicare, hurt the middle class, threaten our democracy, and give Trump unchecked power like no president has ever had before.

Kelly Ayotte and New Hampshire Republicans up and down the ballot will have to own and defend Donald Trump and his dangerous Project 2025 agenda. And make no mistake, New Hampshire Republican leaders are actively working to enforce Trump’s anti-freedom and anti-democracy Project 2025 agenda in the Granite State. Look no further than Republican State Representative Keith Ammon, one of the Assistant Majority Leaders in the New Hampshire House, who bragged about being on the Heritage Foundation’s State Legislative Advisory Council – the group of far-right extremists who crafted Trump’s Project 2025 agenda for a second term.

Donald Trump’s extreme Project 2025 agenda is wildly unpopular — and his recent debate performance reminded Granite Staters why we voted him out of office four years ago, reinforcing just how high the stakes are this November for the future of our country.

Vice President Harris’ debate performance on the other hand reminded Granite Staters of what she has done her entire career: take on bad actors threatening to harm hardworking families. On the debate stage, she fought back against a convicted felon’s lies and extremism and made her case ‘For the People.’ She believes in a future where the middle class is strong, every Granite Stater has a fair shot at the American dream, where every one of our rights are protected, and where our president fights to strengthen our democracy – not tear it down.

The debate solidified my support for Vice President Harris and I hope Granite Staters will join me in heading to the ballot box in November to support Vice President Harris, Governor Walz, and Democrats up and down the ballot.

Patrick Long lives in Manchester. He is an Iraq War veteran, and attorney.