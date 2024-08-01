The Soapbox: Senator Soucy fights for reproductive freedom

O P I N I O N

THE SOAPBOX

Stand up. Speak up. It’s your turn.

As November’s high-stakes election approaches, abortion access remains top-of-mind for many Granite State voters like myself. The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade means the state legislature will determine the future of a woman’s right to choose her reproductive health care options in New Hampshire. I’m supporting State Senator Donna Soucy, because she has been a determined pro-choice leader who will continue fighting for her constituents’ reproductive freedom.

While members of the State Senate push an extreme, anti-choice agenda, Senator Donna Soucy steadfastly supports access to reproductive health care. She has backed legislation to upload abortion rights in state law and opposed efforts to let the government violate patient privacy. Senator Soucy cares deeply about fighting for the rights and reproductive freedom of Granite Staters in District 18 and across New Hampshire.

Ensuring access to affordable healthcare has been a priority for Senator Soucy throughout her political career, and she will always fight to protect a women’s right to choose in the ‘Live Free or Die’ state. Make a plan to vote Senator Soucy this November, so we can protect reproductive rights and access in Manchester, Litchfield, and beyond!

Debi Rapson lives in Manchester with her husband. She has 3 children scattered around the US. She is an amateur photographer in her spare time and uses her photography to tell the stories of life around her. She loves children and is a passionate advocate for education. She fiercely defends freedom, but believes that freedom must be tempered with respect and responsibility for others as well as self.