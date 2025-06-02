The Soapbox: What will the NH Senate do with the House budget?

O P I N I O N

THE SOAPBOX

Stand up. Speak up. It’s your turn.

I am a registered Independent. I have voted for Republicans and voted for Democrats. However, my view of NH Republicans has changed over the years. Sununu left NH with a deficit because he chose to give tax breaks to businesses and repealed the interest and dividends tax. These things certainly helped businesses and people with wealth, while I watched my property taxes go up every year, and the state lost out on money that could have been collected to help the state and help property owners.

Now the current Republican party in the NH House has passed a budget that will have major impacts on the poor and the middle class in NH. Of course, this current Republican legislature is overrun by Free Staters who want to dismantle government, education, healthcare, and more. Yes, the Republican you voted for is really a Free Stater, not the fiscally conservative Republican that used to exist in the U.S.

The Department of Health and Human Services, which the Republican legislature wanted to get rid of at the beginning of this legislative session, will have $46 million cut and staff that protect public health, support vulnerable families, and care for the elderly will have to be laid off. This House budget cuts $50 million from Medicaid and eliminates the state’s family planning program. A Medicaid Income Tax of up to $283 a month will be imposed on Granite Advantage members. These are individuals whose income is approximately $23,233 per year or a family of three whose income is approximately $39,198. I thought NH representatives did not believe in an income tax; and imposing one on this population is just immoral.

The House budget eliminates $50 million from the NH University system. We are already the lowest-funded university system in the U.S. This cut will cause in-state tuition to increase. If we want to keep our young people educated and have them stay in the state for jobs, why would the Republican House do this? Students will leave for other state institutions that they can afford and not come back to NH.

Of course, if those students wanted to come back to NH, they would have to find housing and NH has a housing crisis. The homeless population increased by 52% over the past year. According to Zillow, the average rent in NH is $2000. The House Republican’s budget had no additional funding to expand the housing supply in NH. Governor Ayotte also thinks that additional funding is not necessary.

Then there is energy and utility costs, and mine have continued to rise over the years. This House budget does not help because it cuts all the state’s Renewable Energy Fund. The Republican House budget does not make any kind of long-term investments in the state power grid and, therefore, it will make it more difficult for NH to compete in the energy market. This will keep our prices high. Our energy bills will not be coming down and can only get higher.

I do not need childcare, but it is needed by many people in the state. This House budget cuts $15 million from childcare programs. There will end up being fewer childcare programs and there will be an increase in costs for families.

The Republican House budget has eliminated the NH Council on the Arts. Why should NH support this?

The cuts will eliminate 21,000 jobs, eliminate support for music programs, youth programs, and many other arts programs. This Republican House does not seem to be concerned about the arts which research shows leads to better academic performance, social skills, and emotional skills.

The House budget has now gone to the Senate. What will this Senate do? The majority of NH Senators are Republicans and five of them are Free Staters. I live in Bedford and my Senator is Denise Ricciardi, who is not a Free Stater. I am relying on her to do the right thing, and I think she will.

Does anyone else in the Senate care anything about the citizens of New Hampshire?

Ann Grossi lives in Bedford.

Beg to differ? Agree to disagree? Leave your comment below using our DISQUS app. Got issues of your own? Thoughtful prose on topics of general interest are welcome. Send to [email protected], subject line: The Soapbox.