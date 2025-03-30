The Week in Washington: Updates from your NH Congressional Delegation

U.S. Capitol. Photo/whitehouse.gov

New Hampshire is represented in the 119th Congress by Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan in the US Senate, Chris Pappas (NH-01), and Maggie Goodlander (NH-92) in the House of Representatives. Below are notifications about some of their legislative activities from the past week.

For updates from the Trump administration, go to whitehouse.gov for the latest news briefs.

FROM SENATOR SHAHEEN

Shaheen, colleagues press USDA to not Take Food Away from Food Banks and Hungry Families

(Washington, DC) — U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Ranking Member of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Subcommittee responsible for funding the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), joined U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, and 24 of their Senate colleagues in pressing the U.S. Department of Agriculture to explain the reported cancellation of previously-approved funding for The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) for food banks and other emergency food providers… (read the full story HERE)

Shaheen Renews Push to Overturn Citizens United Ruling, Rid American Elections of Dark Money and Excessive Corporate Campaign Spending

(Washington, DC) – On the anniversary of the bipartisan McCain-Feingold Bipartisan Campaign Reform Act becoming law in 2002, U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) reintroduced a Constitutional amendment to overturn the Supreme Court’s Citizens United v. FEC decision, which removed campaign finance restrictions and enabled entities to spend unlimited money to influence elections… (read the full story HERE)

Shaheen Introduces Bipartisan Legislation to Bolster Air Traffic Control Workforce

(Washington, DC) – U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), John Hoeven (R-ND), Jerry Moran (R-KS) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today introduced the Air Traffic Control (ATC) Workforce Development Act of 2025, bipartisan legislation to address ATC staffing shortages, improve working conditions for controllers and ensure the safe transportation of people and goods within U.S. airspace. The new legislation builds upon several years of work between Senators Shaheen and Hoeven to support the ATC workforce and address understaffing… (read the full story HERE)

FROM SENATOR HASSAN

New Hampshire Congressional Delegation Calls on FEMA to Resume Life-Saving Firefighter Trainings Frozen by Trump Administration

(Washington, DC) – U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Maggie Hassan (D-NH), alongside U.S. Representatives Chris Pappas (NH-01) and Maggie Goodlander (NH-02), are calling on the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to direct the National Fire Academy (NFA) to resume training courses for firefighters that were cancelled due to the Trump Administration’s federal funding freeze.… (read the full story HERE)

Senators Hassan, Cornyn Introduce Bill to Ensure Access to Portable Ultrasounds for Medicare Beneficiaries

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Maggie Hassan (D-NH) and John Cornyn (R-TX) today introduced the Portable Ultrasound Reimbursement Equity (PURE) Act, which would provide coverage of portable ultrasound transportation and set-up services for Medicare beneficiaries.… (read the full story HERE)

New Hampshire Congressional Delegation Calls on President Trump to Fully Fund the Institute of Museum and Library Services

Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Maggie Goodlander (NH-02), U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Maggie Hassan (D-NH), and U.S. Representative Chris Pappas (NH-01) are calling on President Donald Trump, Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought, Domestic Policy Council Director Vince Haley, and Office of Intergovernmental Affairs Director Alex Meyer to immediately reverse the President’s March 14 Executive Order dismantling the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) and implement all Congressionally appropriated funds for IMLS and its entities… (read the full story HERE)

FROM CONGRESSMAN PAPPAS

Pappas Delivers Remarks on Behalf of Granite Staters on Medicaid, Urges Republican Colleagues to Not Abandon Working Families

Congressman Chris Pappas (NH-01) delivered remarks on the House floor on behalf of his tens of thousands of constituents that rely on Medicaid which is facing major cuts under the Republican budget proposal, highlighting the importance of the… (read the full story HERE)

Pappas Leads Call to Restore Over $12 Billion in Funding to States for Public Health and Addiction Treatment

Congressman Chris Pappas (NH-01) led 50 of his colleagues in urging Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to reverse the cancellation of over $12 billion in federal grants for state health services from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This funding is critical for states and community health departments’ ability to strengthen public health infrastructure and provide life-saving health services, including mental health care and substance use disorder treatment… (read the full story HERE)

Pappas Slams Trump Move to End Collective Bargaining for Federal Employees

Congressman Chris Pappas (NH-01), member of the House Veterans Affairs Committee and Ranking Member of the Economic Opportunity Subcommittee, released the following statement on the news that the Trump Administration has moved to end collective bargaining rights for a wide-ranging group of federal employees including staff at the Department of Veterans Affairs… (read the full story HERE)

FROM CONGRESSWOMAN MAGGIE GOODLANDER

Goodlander Helps Introduce Paycheck Fairness Act

Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Maggie Goodlander helped introduce the Paycheck Fairness Act, legislation that would combat wage discrimination and help close the wage gap by strengthening the Equal Pay Act of 1963 and ensuring women can challenge pay discrimination and hold employers accountable. Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro (CT-03) is the sponsor of this legislation… (read the full story HERE)

Congresswoman Goodlander speaks on the House Floor about economic patriotism

The anti-monopoly spirit is as old as America. It’s rooted in a simple idea that power has got to be checked — just like political power, economic power has got to be checked, too. That’s the spirit of economic patriotism I am fighting for in Congress, said Goodlander