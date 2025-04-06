The Week in Washington: Updates from your NH Congressional delegation

New Hampshire is represented in the 119th Congress by Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan in the US Senate, Chris Pappas (NH-01), and Maggie Goodlander (NH-92) in the House of Representatives. Below are notifications about some of their legislative activities from the past week.

FROM SENATOR SHAHEEN

Ahead of Vote on resolution to undo Trump’s taxes on Canadian goods, Shaheen highlights the consequences for small businesses on Senate floor

(Washington, DC) – Following President Trump’s announcement of sweeping new tariffs, U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) took to the Senate floor to highlight the devastating economic impacts that President Trump’s tariffs and trade war will have on American families and the economy. The speech came ahead of a vote on U.S. Senator Tim Kaine’s (D-VA) joint resolution with U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Mark R. Warner (D-VA) to end Trump’s tariffs on Canada. Some estimates have shown that Trump’s tariffs could raise costs for the average American household by up to $2,000 per year…(read full story HERE)

Shaheen offers dozens of amendments that would lower health care costs, shield families and businesses from rising prices, keep Americans safe and secure

(Washington, DC) – U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), a top member of the U.S. Senate Appropriations and Armed Services Committees and Ranking Member of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, will offer dozens of amendments to the budget resolution tonight that would make health care more affordable, lower the costs of energy bills, protect American consumers and businesses from rising prices imposed by President Trump’s tariffs and keep Americans safe by enhancing military preparedness, strengthening our air traffic controller workforce, cracking down on drugs and investing in the northern border…(read full story HERE)

FROM SENATOR HASSAN

New Hampshire Congressional Delegation responds to Trump administration funding freeze on life-saving reproductive health care services

(Washington, DC) – U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Maggie Hassan (D-NH), alongside U.S. Representatives Chris Pappas (NH-01) and Maggie Goodlander (NH-02), released the following statement in response to the Trump administration’s freeze on federal funding for life-saving reproductive health care services provided by Planned Parenthood of Northern New England…(read full story HERE)

Senator Hassan statement on Republican proposal to take Medicaid coverage away from Granite Staters

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) released the following statement after voting against a Republican proposal that allows for massive cuts to Medicaid funding- taking health care coverage away from Granite Staters- in order to pay for tax giveaways for billionaires and for corporate special interests…(read full story HERE)

FROM CONGRESSMAN PAPPAS

Pappas, LaMalfa reintroduce bipartisan legislation to repeal federal excise tax on heavy trucks

Congressmen Chris Pappas (NH-01) and Doug LaMalfa (CA-01) reintroduced the Modern, Clean, and Safe Trucks Act which would repeal the 12% federal excise tax on heavy trucks. Representatives Darin LaHood (IL-16), Salud Carbajal (CA-24), and Max Miller (OH-07) joined in introducing this bipartisan legislation…(read full story HERE)

Pappas urges rollback of Acer grant freeze, decries impact of Trump administration actions on NH maple industry

This week, Congressman Chris Pappas (NH-01), Co-Chair of the Congressional Maple Caucus, called on Secretary Rollins and the Department of Agriculture to reinstate grants delivered by the Acer Access and Development Program (Acer).

Acer provides essential support to the maple syrup industry in the Northeast and Upper Midwest, and freezing these grants as the administration places tariffs on Canada, one of the U.S.’s closest allies, is putting the livelihoods of maple producers at risk…(read full story HERE)

Pappas leads call to protect home heating assistance program for low-income families

Congressman Chris Pappas (NH-01) led 89 of his colleagues in calling for the protection of the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and the rehiring of U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) staff who manage the LIHEAP program that were fired last week

LIHEAP assists low-income individuals and families with the costs of heating and cooling their homes and helps to mitigate the impacts of rising energy costs and extreme weather events…(read full story HERE)

FROM CONGRESSWOMAN GOODLANDER

Congresswoman Goodlander disappointed in Education Secretary Linda McMahon’s responses to questions on how dismantling US Dept. of Education will affect NH

Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Maggie Goodlander met with Education Secretary Linda McMahon in response to her request for answers to urgent questions about the impact that President Trump’s executive order to dismantle the United States Department of Education will have on New Hampshire. During the meeting, Congresswoman Goodlander pressed…(read full story HERE)

Goodlander backs bipartisan legislation to repeal President Trump’s Executive Order restricting collective bargaining for federal workers

Washington, D.C. — Congresswoman Maggie Goodlander is cosponsoring the Protect America’s Workforce Act, bipartisan legislation to nullify President Trump’s March 27 executive order seeking to end collective bargaining rights for unionized federal employees across several agencies…(read full story HERE)

Goodlander helps lead bipartisan, bicameral bill to fully fund special education

Concord, N.H. – Today, in the wake of President Trump’s lawless efforts to dismantle the United States Department of Education, Congresswoman Maggie Goodlander is helping to lead the way forward to the swift passage of bipartisan, bicameral legislation, the IDEA Full Funding Act, that will ensure all children with disabilities can access high-quality public education.…(read full story HERE).

