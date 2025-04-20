The Week in Washington: Updates from your NH Congressional Delegation

New Hampshire is represented in the 119th Congress by Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan in the US Senate, Chris Pappas (NH-01), and Maggie Goodlander (NH-92) in the House of Representatives. Below are notifications about some of their legislative activities from the past week.

For updates from the Trump administration, go to whitehouse.gov for the latest news briefs.

FROM SENATOR SHAHEEN

Shaheen Raises Concerns About Defense Supply Chain Impacts of Administration’s Trade War, Demands Swift Response from Secretary Hegseth

(Washington, DC) – U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), a top member of the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee and Ranking Member of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth detailing her concerns about the impact of President Trump’s trade war on America’s national defense and military readiness…(Read the full story HERE)

Shaheen, Collins, King Visit Portsmouth Naval Shipyard with Navy Secretary John Phelan, Highlight Shipyard’s Role in Supporting U.S. National Security

(Portsmouth, NH) – Today, U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Susan Collins (R-ME), and Angus King (I-ME) visited Portsmouth Naval Shipyard with Secretary of the Navy John Phelan. The visit was Secretary Phelan’s first to a public shipyard since his confirmation as Secretary of the Navy by the U.S. Senate. The Portsmouth Naval Shipyard is a key economic driver in the region, supporting thousands of jobs integral to America’s national security…(Read the full story HERE)

FROM SENATOR HASSAN

Senator Hassan Statement on RFK Jr.’s Comments on Children with Autism

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) released the following statement in response to U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s description of children with autism as, “…kids who will never pay taxes. They’ll never hold a job. They’ll never play baseball. They’ll never write a poem. They’ll never go out on a date. Many of them will never use a toilet unassisted,”…(Read the full story HERE)

FROM CONGRESSMAN PAPPAS

Courtesy Photo

Pappas critical of Trump Administration’s Cuts to Public Health Funding, Freeze on Federal Grants for New Hampshire

Congressman Chris Pappas (NH-01) held a roundtable conversation with leaders of Community Action Partnership of Strafford County (CAPSC) to discuss how the Trump administration’s severe cuts to public health funding and freeze on federal grants is hurting New Hampshire service providers and vulnerable Granite Staters that rely on them.Roundtable participants included CAPSC CEO Betsey Andrews Parker, Chief Program Officer Jamie Swan, Chief Financial Officer Leslie Craigen, Chief Advancement Officer John Moynihan, Interim Head Start Director Charna Aversa, and Family Service Director Tanisha Johnson…(Read the full story HERE)

Courtesy Photo

Pappas Slams Trump’s Tariffs on Costs for Small Businesses and Housing Construction, Meets with Forest Products Industry Leaders

Congressman Chris Pappas (NH-01), a small business owner, met with New Hampshire forest products industry leaders to discuss how President Trump’s sweeping and chaotic tariffs, which amount to a national sales tax, are raising costs for small businesses and housing construction across the state…(Read the full story HERE)

Pappas, Kiggans Reintroduce Bipartisan Legislation to Cut Red Tape on Trucking Apprenticeship Programs for Veterans

Congressman Chris Pappas (NH-01), Ranking Member of Economic Opportunity Subcommittee of the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee (HVAC), and Congresswoman Jen Kiggans (VA-02), member of HVAC, introduced the Veterans’ Transition to Trucking Act, bipartisan legislation to cut red tape for veteran truckers by allowing VA to streamline the approval of certain apprenticeship programs to partner with VA…(Read the full story HERE)

FROM CONGRESSWOMAN GOODLANDER

Goodlander Demands Attorney General Bondi Reinstate DOJ Lawyer Fired for Telling the Truth About Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s Unlawful Deportation, Facilitate the Return of Garcia to America

Congresswoman Maggie Goodlander joined 5 of her colleagues urging Attorney General Pam Bondi to reinstate Erez Reuveni, Acting Deputy Chief of the Office of Immigration Litigation, the Department of Justice (DOJ) lawyer who first represented the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in Abrego Garcia v. Noem, the federal case concerning the Trump administration’s unlawful deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia. The letter was led by Congressman Dan Goldman (NY-10)…(Read the full story HERE)

Goodlander, Pappas Highlight Impact of Trump’s Tariffs on Small Businesses, Call on Administration to Reverse Course

Congresswoman Maggie Goodlander (NH-02), a member of the Small Business Committee, and Congressman Chris Pappas (NH-01), a small business owner, are highlighting the impact President Trump’s widespread, indiscriminate tariffs will have on New Hampshire’s small business community, and how they will raise costs for Granite Staters. They are calling on the administration to reverse course on this harmful policy, which amounts to a national sales tax…(Read the full story HERE)

Goodlander Demands Answers on Mohsen Mahdawi’s Arrest, a Permanent Vermont Resident and College Student

Congresswoman Maggie Goodlander joined Rep. Becca Balint and 66 colleagues in writing to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Department of State Secretaries to demand answers on the abduction and arrest of Mohsen Mahdawi. On Monday, April 14th, masked, hooded men in plain clothes removed Mr. Mahdawi, who was then handcuffed and taken into an unmarked van from the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) office in Colchester, Vermont…(Read the full story HERE)