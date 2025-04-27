The Week in Washington: Updates from your NH Congressional Delegation

New Hampshire is represented in the 119th Congress by Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan in the US Senate, Chris Pappas (NH-01), and Maggie Goodlander (NH-92) in the House of Representatives. Below are notifications about some of their legislative activities from the past week.

For updates from the Trump administration, go to whitehouse.gov for the latest news briefs.

FROM SENATOR SHAHEEN

Shaheen continues “Medicaid Impact Tour” with roundtable atPartnership for Public Health in Laconia, highlights importance of access to preventative care

(Laconia, NH) – U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) continued her “Medicaid Impact Tour” by hosting a roundtable discussion at Partnership for Public Health in Laconia with local leaders, health care providers and constituents from the Lakes Region who would be hurt by Republican-led cuts to Medicaid…(Read full story HERE)

Shaheen discusses New Hampshire’s child care crisis in Merrimack; Highlights staffing cuts at Head Start and fuel assistance programs; concludes “Medicaid Impact Tour,” holds roundtable on Trump’s HHS Cuts at NAMI in Concord

(Concord, NH) – U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) visited the YMCA of Greater Nashua’s Merrimack Branch to discuss New Hampshire’s child care crisis. She then toured Community Action Partnership Hillsborough and Rockingham Counties’ (CAPHR) Opportunity Center in Manchester to highlight the Trump administration’s dangerous staffing cuts at Head Start and the Low Income Home Energy Program (LIHEAP)…(Read full story HERE)

ICYMI: Shaheen discusses tariff impact on businesses and supply chains at NH Ball Bearings, Visits New LaValley Family Community Center

(Newport, NH) – U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), a top member of the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee, on Wednesday visited New Hampshire Ball Bearings (NHBB) – a Granite State manufacturer of parts that are integral to global aerospace and defense machinery – to discuss how the administration’s tariffs raise costs for businesses like theirs and exhaust supply chains they rely on…(Read full story HERE)

FROM SENATOR HASSAN

Senator Hassan calls out HHS Secretary Kennedy for questionable hire to relitigate long-disproven theories

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) is calling out Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s reported decision to hire David Geier, an individual with a history of practicing medicine without a license, to relitigate long-disproven links between vaccines and autism…(Read full story HERE)

Senators introduce bipartisan New England offshore drilling ban

Washington, DC – On Earth Day, a bipartisan group of New England Senators is announcing the introduction of legislation to bar offshore drilling along the New England coast…(Read full story HERE)

Senator Hassan helps introduce bipartisan resolution to protect independence of USPS

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Dan Sullivan (R-AK), and Gary Peters (D-MI) introduced a bipartisan resolution to protect the independence and services of the United States Postal Service, emphasizing the essential role the Postal Service has played in connecting and serving Americans, especially in rural communities…(Read full story HERE)

FROM CONGRESSMAN PAPPAS

Pappas, Letlow, Kean reintroduce bipartisan legislation to help small, rural departments upgrade essential public safety infrastructure

Congressman Chris Pappas (NH-01), Congresswoman Julia Letlow (LA-05), and Congressman Tom Kean Jr. (NJ-07) reintroduced the Building Up Infrastructure for Local Departments (BUILD) Act of 2025. This legislation would help small and rural public safety agencies serving jurisdictions of 50,000 or fewer residents upgrade their facilities to modern standards. Both police departments and fire departments would be eligible to apply for funding, and at facilities with in-house EMS units, EMS projects would be eligible as well…(Read full story HERE)

FROM CONGRESSWOMAN GOODLANDER

Goodlander leads colleagues in demanding answers from Defense Secretary Hegseth on chaos at Department of Defense

Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Maggie Goodlander, a member of the House Armed Services Committee and a former intelligence officer in the United States Navy Reserve, led her colleagues in demanding answers from Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth on the chaos and disregard for national security at the Department of Defense. This letter comes after shocking reports that Secretary Hegseth sent sensitive military information in a second unsecured Signal chat, including to his wife and brother, and that his chief of staff was shifted to a new position and three top aides were terminated…(Read full story HERE)

Goodlander advocates for New Hampshire public schools, files amicus brief in defense of public education

Washington, D.C. — Congresswoman Maggie Goodlander, a member of the Litigation and Rapid Response Task Force, helped file an amicus brief challenging the Trump Administration’s efforts to close the Department of Education in the matter of the State of New York v. Linda McMahon. A case in which 20 states moved to sue the Administration for its plans to place fifty percent of the Department’s workforce on administrative leave, effectively shuttering a congressionally authorized agency…(Read full story HERE)