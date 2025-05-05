The Week in Washington: Updates from your NH Congressional Delegation

New Hampshire is represented in the 119th Congress by Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan in the US Senate, Chris Pappas (NH-01), and Maggie Goodlander (NH-92) in the House of Representatives. Below are notifications about some of their legislative activities from the past week.

For updates from the Trump administration, go to whitehouse.gov for the latest news briefs.

FROM SENATOR SHAHEEN

Shaheen releases statement on Trump’s First 100 Days, citing ‘chaos, high costs and global retreat‘

(Washington, DC) – U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) released the following statement marking President Trump’s first 100 days in office:

“On the campaign trail, Donald Trump promised to ‘immediately’ bring prices down, starting on day one. One hundred days in, it is painfully obvious—to the Granite Staters I serve, to working families across this country, to manufacturers and small businesses getting crushed by sweeping tariffs…(Read the full story HERE)

Shaheen grills armed services nominees on effectiveness of women, peace and security law Hegseth wants to scrap; Nominees Affirm Program’s Importance

(Washington, DC) – As Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth attempts to “end” implementation of the bipartisan Women, Peace and Security (WPS) law at the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), a top member of the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), spoke in a SASC nomination hearing this morning about the operational value WPS provides in countering China and Russia…(Read the full story HERE)

Shaheen joins colleagues in eemanding DOJ reverse cancellation of hundreds of public safety and anti-crime grants

(Washington, DC) – U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) joined 30 of her colleagues in sending a letter to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) urging Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy Assistant Attorney General Maureen Henneberg to reverse the abrupt cancellation of hundreds of public safety grants that serve crime victims and improve public safety in communities across the country…(Read the full story HERE)

FROM SENATOR HASSAN

Congressional delegation presses for urgent risk assessment of Portsmouth Memorial Bridge

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Chris Pappas (NH-01), a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, led Senator Jeanne Shaheen (NH), Senator Maggie Hassan (NH), and Congresswoman Maggie Goodlander (NH-02) in urging the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) to work expeditiously with the New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) to evaluate Portsmouth’s Memorial Bridge, one of the 68 bridges across the country identified by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) as lacking up-to-date risk assessments…(Read the full story HERE)

At Senate hearing, top VA doctor reveals to Senator Hassan that he has seen no analysis of how Trump plan to slash VA staffing will impact veterans’ care

WASHINGTON – Today during a hearing in the Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) pressed the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) acting Chief Medical Officer, Thomas O’Toole, MD, about the risk to veterans’ care from the Trump Administration’s plan to fire 80,000 employees from the VA – nearly one in five employees…(Read the full story HERE)

Senator Hassan recognizes Meenakshi Dwaraka and Salome Castillo Valencia of Nashua as April’s Granite Staters of the Month

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan recognized Meenakshi Dwaraka and Salome Castillo Valencia of Nashua as April’s Granite Staters of the Month. Meenakshi and Salome started a free coding class for local students…(Read the full story HERE)

FROM CONGRESSMAN PAPPAS

Pappas helps re-introduce landmark Equality Act

Congressman Chris Pappas (NH-01), Co-Chair of the Congressional Equality Caucus and New Hampshire’s first openly gay member of Congress, helped re-introduce the Equality Act in the 119th Congress. Pappas is an original co-sponsor of this legislation, which passed the House in the 117th Congress. This legislation amends existing civil rights statutes to provide LGBTQ+ Americans with the same protections all other Americans enjoy in key areas of life…(Read the full story HERE)

Pappas helps introduce bipartisan legislation to curb federal use of toxic PFAS chemicals

This week Congressman Chris Pappas (NH-01), alongside Representatives Mike Lawler (NY-17), Haley Stevens (MI-11), Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-01), and Pat Ryan (NY-18) introduced the PFAS-Free Procurement Act, a bipartisan bill aimed at reducing harmful chemical exposure by prohibiting the procurement of products containing perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) or perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), commonly known as PFAS…(Read the full story HERE)

Pappas receives award for his commitment to increasing access to health care, supporting nurses

This week Congressman Chris Pappas (NH-01) received the National Health Leadership Award from the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA) for his advocacy on behalf of nurses, as well as his support for increasing access to health care, expanded tuition assistance for aspiring nurses, and the bipartisan Improving Care and Access to Nurses (I CAN) Act…(Read the full story HERE)

FROM CONGRESSWOMAN GOODLANDER

Goodlander champions amendment requiring Pentagon to conduct and pass an independent audit

Washington, D.C. – The House Armed Services Committee conducted a markup of legislation that would give the Department of Defense an additional $150 billion above and beyond its current spending of more than $1 trillion annually. Although the Pentagon’s spending makes up around 50% of the total discretionary spending of the United States and its physical assets account for more than 80% of the total physical assets of the federal government, the Department of Defense has never obtained a “clean” audit and has failed seven financial audits in recent years.…(Read the full story HERE)

Goodlander demands Speaker Johnson bring legislation to the floor to lower costs

Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Maggie Goodlander called on House Speaker Mike Johnson to prioritize bringing legislation to the House floor that lowers costs for working families, creates good-paying jobs, and improves the quality of life for all Americans. Grocery prices are projected to increase over the next year, housing affordability remains a major problem, and it’s getting harder and harder for families to make ends meet…(Read the full story HERE)