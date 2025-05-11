The Week in Washington: Updates from your NH Congressional Delegation

New Hampshire is represented in the 119th Congress by Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan in the US Senate, Chris Pappas (NH-01), and Maggie Goodlander (NH-92) in the House of Representatives. Below are notifications about some of their legislative activities from the past week.

FROM SENATOR SHAHEEN

ICYMI: Shaheen joins senior Senate colleagues calling for investigation into Elon Musk’s alleged abuse of White House osition for prrsonal gain

(Washington, DC) – U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Ranking Member of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee and a top member of the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee, on Friday joined several of her high-ranking Senate officials in sending a letter to President Trump to demand an investigation into recent reports that Elon Musk—senior White House advisor and Special Government Employee…(read full story HERE)

Shaheen co-leads review of Trump’s agriculture budget request, presses Secretary Rollins on recent White House actions are affecting farmers and rural communities

(Washington, DC) – U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Ranking Member of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration and Related Agencies (Ag-FDA), recently co-led her first hearing as the top Democrat on the subcommittee. In her questioning of Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins, Shaheen highlighted how President Trump has sown chaos that has hurt farmers, producers and rural parts of the country…(read full story HERE)

Sens. Shaheen and Rounds, Reps. Kiggans and Courtney introduce bipartisan, bicameral bill to strengthen civilian defense workforce

(Washington, DC) – U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Mike Rounds (R-SD), senior members of the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), alongside U.S. Representatives Jen Kiggans (R-VA-02) and Joe Courtney (D-CT-02), members of the U.S. House Armed Services Committee, today led the introduction of the Defense Workforce Integration Act – bipartisan, bicameral legislation…(read full story HERE)

FROM SENATOR HASSAN

New Hampshire Congressional Delegation presses Trump administration on revoked student visas

(Washington, DC) – U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Maggie Hassan (D-NH), alongside U.S. Representatives Chris Pappas (NH-01) and Maggie Goodlander (NH-02) are pressing the Trump administration to reconsider recent decisions to revoke student visas for international students studying at New Hampshire colleges and universities…(read full story HERE)

Senators Hassan and Blackburn reintroduce bipartisan bill to support STEM education

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Maggie Hassan (D-NH) and Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) reintroduced the bipartisan Mathematical and Statistical Modeling Education Act to modernize science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education for K-12 students. This bill would direct the National Science Foundation to provide competitive grants focused on helping to modernize STEM education in schools…(read full story HERE)

Hassan, Grassley lead legislation to aid victims of identity theft

WASHINGTON – Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), a senior member and former chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, and Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), a fellow Finance Committee member, reintroduced the Improving Social Security’s Service to Victims of Identity Theft Act to provide efficient help for Americans whose social security numbers have been stolen…(read full story HERE)

FROM CONGRESSMAN PAPPAS

Pappas urges colleagues to ‘put veterans first, not profits,’ pushes for passage of his GUARD VA Benefits Act

In a House Veterans’ Affairs Committee markup, Congressman Chris Pappas (NH-01), Ranking Member of the Economic Opportunity Subcommittee of the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee, condemned House Republicans for moving forward legislation to legalize for-profit, predatory companies charging veterans exorbitant fees for assistance with their disability claims and urged them to instead support his bipartisan GUARD VA Benefits Act…(read full story HERE)

Pappas works to prevent cuts to Medicaid and SNAP, joins effort to block Republicans from cutting funding

Congressman Chris Pappas (NH-01) signed a discharge petition filed by Congressman Brendan F. Boyle (PA-02), that would force consideration of a special rule to prevent cuts to Medicaid and food assistance by amending the Congressional Budget Act to protect Medicaid and SNAP from any reduction in coverage or benefits in the reconciliation process…(read full story HERE)

Pappas calls on Speaker Johnson to appoint office of Congressional Conduct members, ensure integrity in the House

Congressman Chris Pappas (NH-01) led a group of his colleagues in calling on Speaker Mike Johnson to make his appointments to the bipartisan board of the Office of Congressional Conduct (OCC), formerly known as the Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE). Democrats have submitted their appointees, but the work of the OCC remains stalled due to Johnson’s failure to appoint Republican members, despite at least two former GOP members of the board agreeing to return…(read full story HERE)

FROM CONGRESSWOMAN GOODLANDER

Goodlander’s bipartisan legislation to help disabled veterans passes committee

Washington, D.C. — The House Veterans Affairs Committee passed H.R. 1364, the Automotive Support Services to Improve Safe Transportation (ASSIST) Act. This bipartisan legislation introduced by Congresswoman Maggie Goodlander (NH-02) and Congressman Tom Barrett (MI-07) would help disabled veterans make the vehicle modifications they need to travel safely by giving the VA greater flexibility to offer financial assistance for a wider range of necessary adaptations…(read full story HERE)

Goodlander helps lead legislation to protect Medicaid and Food Assistance, pushes for immediate vote to reject cuts

Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Maggie Goodlander cosponsored the Hands Off Medicaid and SNAP Act, legislation to block the extreme and unprecedented cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Medicaid in the Republican budget. Goodlander also signed a discharge petition to force an up-or-down vote on this legislation in the House to protect Medicaid and food assistance from devastating budget cuts…(read full story HERE)

Goodlander, Pappas help introduce bipartisan legislation to strengthen air safety

Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Maggie Goodlander (NH-02) and Congressman Chris Pappas (NH-01), a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, helped introduce the Air Traffic Control Workforce Development Act of 2025, bipartisan legislation to tackle the nation’s air traffic controller staffing shortage and invest in the future of American aviation. Congressman Nick Begich (R-AK) is the sponsor of this legislation…(read full story HERE)