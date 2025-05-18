The Week in Washington: Updates from your NH Congressional Delegation

(From left to right) U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen, U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan, U.S. Representative Chris Pappas, and U.S. Representative Maggie Goodlander at the NH Law Enforcement Memorial ceremony in Concord on May 15, 2025. Photo / Dan Splaine Photography

New Hampshire is represented in the 119th Congress by Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan in the US Senate, Chris Pappas (NH-01), and Maggie Goodlander (NH-92) in the House of Representatives. Below are notifications about some of their legislative activities from the past week.

For updates from the Trump administration, go to whitehouse.gov for the latest news briefs.

FROM SENATOR SHAHEEN

ICYMI: Shaheen discusses Trump’s trip to the Middle East, Slams Plan to Accept Luxury Qatari airplane as Air Force One on CNN morning show

(Washington, D.C.) – U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Ranking Member of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, joined CNN News Central this morning to discuss President Trump’s trip to the Middle East this week and rebuke the President’s reported plans to accept a luxury Qatari jet to use as Air Force One, which raises clear ethical, Constitutional, and national security implications…(read the full story HERE)

Shaheen, Collins, King urge OPM to Process Portsmouth Naval Shipyard civilian hires to address workforce needs and support U.S. national security

(Washington, D.C.) – U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), a senior member of the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee, Susan Collins (R-ME) and Angus King (I-ME) are urging the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) to process nearly 150 personnel that have received initial job offers from Portsmouth Naval Shipyard for civilian positions that have been approved by U.S. Navy Secretary John Phelan…(read the full story HERE)

Shaheen introduces bill to direct restoration and protection efforts of the 5-state Connecticut River Watershed region

(Washington, D.C.) – U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) is reintroducing the Connecticut River Watershed Partnership Act (CRWPA), which would formalize a partnership between federal, state, local and private entities to promote conservation, restoration, education and recreation efforts in the Watershed and establish a voluntary grant program to facilitate these activities…(read the full story HERE)

FROM SENATOR HASSAN

Senator Hassan participates in AARP telephone town hall

NEW HAMPSHIRE – Answering questions on a number of issues – especially the Trump Administration’s attacks on Social Security – U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan participated in a telephone town hall of Granite Staters hosted by AARP…(read the full story HERE)

New Hampshire Congressional Delegation celebrates small business owners and entrepreneurs at Small Business Administration’s Annual Awards

(Manchester, NH) – U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Maggie Hassan (D-NH), along with U.S. Representatives Chris Pappas (NH-01) and Maggie Goodlander (NH-02), today celebrated Granite State small business owners and entrepreneurs at the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) annual National Small Business Week awards at the Manchester Historic Association’s Millyard Museum. The annual awards recognize the outstanding achievements and contributions of individuals and businesses that have been supported by the SBA…(read the full story HERE)

FROM CONGRESSMAN PAPPAS

VA Secretary to Pappas: Feasibility study underway, administration’s goal is to bring full-service VA Hospital to NH

Congressman Chris Pappas, member of the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee and Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Economic Opportunity, questioned the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Secretary Doug Collins on his commitment to engaging with New Hampshire stakeholders as VA implements a recent Executive Order requiring a feasibility study and an action plan to expand services at the Manchester VA Medical Center (Manchester VAMC)…(read the full story HERE)

New Hampshire Congressional Delegation honors fallen law enforcement officers at annual memorial ceremony in Concord

Congressman Chris Pappas (NH-01), alongside U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Maggie Hassan (D-NH), and Congresswoman Maggie Goodlander (NH-02) joined members of the law enforcement community to honor fallen officers at the annual New Hampshire Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Association Ceremony. The memorial honors New Hampshire law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty. Today, there are 55 names on the monument representing 34 New Hampshire law enforcement agencies…(read the full story HERE)

New Hampshire Congressional delegation welcomes over $2 million in congressionally-approved funds to clean up contaminated sites in Granite State communities, criticizes Trump administration for rolling back environmental protections

Congressman Chris Pappas (NH-01), along with U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Maggie Hassan (D-NH), and U.S. Representative Maggie Goodlander (NH-02), today welcomed the announcement of over $2 million in federal funds they helped secure from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to clean up contaminated Brownfield sites in Nashua, Milford and Concord. New Hampshire has received more than $72 million in Brownfield funding since the program began in 1994…(read the full story HERE)

FROM CONGRESSWOMAN GOODLANDER

Goodlander challenges President Trump’s unlawful, chaotic imposition of IEEPA tariffs

Washington, D.C. — This week, Congresswoman Maggie Goodlander joined the Litigation and Rapid Response Task Force in filing an amicus brief challenging President Donald Trump’s sweeping and chaotic tariffs unlawfully imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). The lawmakers’ brief stands up for Congress’s Article I exclusive legislative power to impose tariffs and regulate commerce, and argues that IEEPA does not give the President the power to impose reckless, on-again-off-again tariffs, which have wreaked havoc on the U.S. economy. The amicus brief was filed in the matter of Oregon, et al., v. Trump, et al., which was brought forth by 12 States’ Attorneys General…(read the full story HERE)

NH delegation presses VA to take comprehensive steps toward delivering a full-service VA hospital to New Hampshire

Washington, D.C. — Congresswoman Maggie Goodlander (NH-02), Congressman Chris Pappas (NH-01), U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (NH), and U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (NH) called on Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Secretary Doug Collins to seriously and fully follow through on the Trump administrations’ commitment to conduct a feasibility study and develop an action plan to expand services at the Manchester VA Medical Center (Manchester VAMC), with the goal of establishing a full-service VA hospital in New Hampshire…(read the full story HERE)