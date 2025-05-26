The Week in Washington: Updates from your NH Congressional Delegation

New Hampshire is represented in the 119th Congress by Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan in the U.S. Senate, Chris Pappas (NH-01), and Maggie Goodlander (NH-92) in the House of Representatives. Below are notifications about some of their legislative activities from the past week.

For updates from the Trump administration, go to whitehouse.gov for the latest news briefs.

FROM SENATOR SHAHEEN

Shaheen introduces bill to direct restoration and protection efforts of the 5-state Connecticut River Watershed Region

(Washington, DC) – U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) is reintroducing the Connecticut River Watershed Partnership Act (CRWPA), which would formalize a partnership between federal, state, local and private entities to promote conservation, restoration, education and recreation efforts in the Watershed…(read the full story HERE)

Shaheen Presses RFK Jr. on refusal to protect program key to turn the tide on substance use disorder crisis

(Washington, DC) – U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), a senior member of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee, spoke in a Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies Appropriations Subcommittee hearing about the risk federal funding cuts at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services…(read the full story HERE)

ICYMI: At hearing, Shaheen presses SBA Administrator on support for small businesses devastated by tariffs, district office staffing cuts

(Washington, DC) – Today, U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), a top member and former Chair of the U.S. Senate Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee, pressed Small Business Administration (SBA) Administrator Kelly Loeffler on the Trump administration’s failure to support small businesses facing economic upheaval in the wake of President Trump’s global trade war…(read the full story HERE)

FROM SENATOR HASSAN

NEW DATA: More than 36,000 Granite Staters would lose health insurance under Republican leaders’ proposed cuts

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan, Ranking Member of the Joint Economic Committee, and Senator Jeanne Shaheen today highlighted new data from the Joint Economic Committee – Minority showing that an estimated 36,856 Granite Staters would lose health insurance as a result of President Trump and Congressional Republicans’ proposed cuts to Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act…(read the full story HERE)

Senator Hassan presses Homeland Security Secretary Noem on protecting Constitutional Rights and secures commitment to follow court orders

WASHINGTON – During a Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing today, U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) questioned Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem about preserving the fundamental constitutional protection of habeas corpus…(read the full story HERE)

Senator Hassan slams GOP’s $490 billion Medicare cut in tax bill

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Ranking Member of the Senate Finance Subcommittee on Health, responded to a new analysis from the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office finding that the plan put forward by President Trump and Congressional Republicans to give corporate special interests and billionaires a tax break increases the deficit by $2.3 trillion, which will trigger a $490 billion automatic cut to Medicare over the next 10 years…(read the full story HERE)

FROM CONGRESSMAN PAPPAS

Pappas continues to fight for veterans put at risk of losing their homes

Representatives Chris Pappas (NH-01), a member of the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee (HVAC) and Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Economic Opportunity, and Mark Takano (CA-39), Ranking Member of HVAC, held a press conference with National Fair Housing Alliance…(read the full story HERE)

Pappas speaks in opposition to Republicans’ proposal to cut Medicaid

Congressman Chris Pappas (NH-01) delivered the following remarks on the House floor before voting against Republicans’ reconciliation bill:

“I rise tonight because health care is on the line, and so is the well-being and the dignity of the people I serve in New Hampshire. The phones in my office won’t stop ringing because people I represent are beyond angry about the proposal to slash Medicaid”…(read the full story HERE)

USDA heeds Pappas’s call to unfreeze Acer Grants, critical funding for NH Maple Industry

Following Congressman Chris Pappas’s (NH-01), Co-Chair of the Congressional Maple Caucus, call for the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to reinstate grants delivered by the Acer Access and Development Program (Acer), funding for the Acer program has been released…(read the full story HERE)

FROM CONGRESSWOMAN GOODLANDER

New Hampshire Congressional Delegation welcomes over $2 million in congressionally-approved funds to clean up contaminated sites in Granite State Communities, amid Trump Administration roll backs of environmental protections

Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Maggie Goodlander (NH-02), Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), SenatorMaggie Hassan (D-NH), and Representative Chris Pappas (NH-01), today welcomed the announcement of over $2 million in federal funds they helped secure from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to clean up contaminated Brownfield sites in Nashua, Milford and Concord…(read the full story HERE)

House passes Goodlander’s bipartisan legislation to improve safe transportation for disabled veterans

Washington, D.C. – Today, the House of Representatives passed bipartisan legislation led by Congresswoman Maggie Goodlander (NH-02), the bipartisan Automotive Support Services to Improve Safe Transportation (ASSIST) Act, to ensure disabled veterans, with help from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), are empowered to make the vehicle modifications they need to travel safely.…(read the full story HERE)

Goodlander votes against Republican budget reconciliation package that will make Granite Staters poorer and billionaires richer

Washington, D.C. — Today, Congresswoman Maggie Goodlander voted against the Republican budget reconciliation package that, according to the Congressional Budget Office, would increase the federal deficit by $3.8 trillion and pave the way for trillions in tax handouts to billionaires and big corporations, paid for by the biggest cuts to Medicaid in American history…(read the full story HERE)