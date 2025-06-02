The Week in Washington: Updates from your NH Congressional Delegation

New Hampshire is represented in the 119th Congress by Senator Jeanne Shaheen and Senator Maggie Hassan in the US Senate, Chris Pappas (NH-01), and Maggie Goodlander (NH-02) in the House of Representatives. Below are notifications about some of their legislative activities from the past week.

For updates from the Trump administration, go to whitehouse.gov for the latest news briefs.

FROM SENATOR SHAHEEN

Senator Shaeenat Colby Footwear in Rochester, NH. Courtesy Photo

After Leading Congressional Delegation to Canada, Shaheen highlights potential impact of Trump’s tariffs on local businesses and summer tourism

(Moultonborough, NH) – After leading a bipartisan Congressional delegation (CODEL) to Canada last week, U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) highlighted the local impacts of President Trump’s sweeping tariffs on Granite State businesses at Colby Footwear in Rochester and discussed the negative effects on the summer tourism season with the Mount Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce in North Conway…(read the full story HERE)

Shaheen Discusses local effects of proposed Medicaid and Affordable Care Act cuts with health care leaders, marks introduction of legislation to protect Connecticut River Watershed at Kilham Bear Center

(Lyme, NH) – U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) hosted a roundtable in Lebanon to discuss the local impacts of Congressional Republicans’ bill to make unprecedented cuts to Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Shaheen also visited the Kilham Bear Center in Lyme…(read the full story HERE)

FROM SENATOR HASSAN

Senator Hassan hosts discussion in Nashua on threats to health care under Republican Tax Bill

NASHUA – U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan heard directly this week from Lamprey Health Care leaders, other Nashua-area health care providers, and a Granite State Medicaid recipient about the importance of protecting Medicaid, Medicare, and the Affordable Care Act…(read the full story HERE)

New Hampshire Congressional Delegation honors fallen service members at Memorial Day Ceremony

(Boscawen, NH) – U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Maggie Hassan (D-NH) and U.S. Representatives Chris Pappas (NH-01) and Maggie Goodlander (NH-02) delivered remarks at a Memorial Day event at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery to honor the brave service members who gave their lives for our country…(read the full story HERE)

Senators Hassan, Shaheen, and colleagues introduce legislation to expand Medicare drug price negotiation and lower costs for Americans

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Maggie Hassan, a member of the Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, and Jeanne Shaheen joined their colleagues in reintroducing the Strengthening Medicare and Reducing Taxpayer (SMART) Prices Act…(read the full story HERE)

FROM CONGRESSMAN PAPPAS

NH Delegation demands Department of Education deliver federal funding notices to New Hampshire TRIO Programs

Congressman Chris Pappas (NH-01) joined Congresswoman Maggie Goodlander (NH-02), Senator Jeanne Shaheen, and Senator Maggie Hassan in sending a letter to Education Secretary Linda E. McMahon and the Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought demanding the Administration deliver the federal funding allocated to New Hampshire’s TRIO programs…(read the full story HERE)

Pappas Marks Start of Pride 2025

MANCHESTER, NH – Congressman Chris Pappas (NH-01), Co-Chair of the Congressional Equality Caucus and New Hampshire’s first openly gay member of Congress, issued the following statement to mark the start of Pride Month on Sunday:

“During Pride, we come together as a community to celebrate living as our full authentic selves and stand together against hate and the ongoing efforts to discriminate against LGBTQ+ students, families, and individuals across our country. No one should be a second-class citizen in the United States, and everyone deserves the opportunity to participate fully in their community and to live free from discrimination and the harm it brings. As a gay person growing up, I wasn’t always sure there would be a place for me. But Granite Staters welcomed me for who I am, and I could not be more proud to serve them in Congress and fight for equality for LGBTQ+ individuals in New Hampshire and across the country.”

“In light of the challenges our community continues to face, I want to say to every person who may find themselves wondering what the future holds for them: you are seen, you are supported, and you deserve the chance to be yourself. So be proud of who you are. We must continue to work to create a positive environment that respects everyone and protects personal freedoms. That is how we will continue to change our nation and world for the better.”

FROM CONGRESSWOMAN GOODLANDER

New Hampshire Delegation Demands Department of Education Deliver Federal Funding Notices to New Hampshire TRIO Programs

Concord, N.H. – Congresswoman Maggie Goodlander (NH-02), Senator Jeanne Shaheen, Senator Maggie Hassan, and Congressman Chris Pappas (NH-01) sent a letter to Education Secretary Linda E. McMahon and the Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought demanding the Administration deliver the federal funding allocated to New Hampshire’s TRIO programs.

TRIO programs provide support to individuals from low-income backgrounds, students who would be the first person in their families to earn a college degree, students with disabilities, and other students to attend college. From personalized tutoring to personal mentoring and advising, to assistance applying for and identifying funding options, TRIO programs make a real difference in a student’s ability to attend and complete college…(read the full story HERE)

Goodlander Introduces Bipartisan Legislation to conserve New Hampshire forests

Campton, N.H. – Congresswoman Maggie Goodlander introduced the Forest Conservation Easement Program Act of 2025, bipartisan legislation to conserve working forests and give landowners more options to ensure their land is protected. Goodlander is leading this legislation alongside Representative Trent Kelly (MS-01). U.S. Senators Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) and Roger Wicker (R-MS) are leading companion legislation in the Senate.

“New Hampshire’s forests are a national treasure. For hundreds of years, our working forests have been essential to our economy and our way of life. Today, they are the source of thousands of good jobs and billions of dollars for our state’s economy, clean drinking water, and the most beautiful land in America. We must do more to protect them,” said Congresswoman Goodlander. “I am proud to lead this bipartisan legislation to conserve our forest land and ensure our working forests are preserved for centuries to come.”…(read the full story HERE)