The Week in Washington: Updates from your NH Congressional Delegation

New Hampshire is represented in the 119th Congress by Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan in the US Senate, Chris Pappas (NH-01), and Maggie Goodlander (NH-92) in the House of Representatives. Below are notifications about some of their legislative activities from the past week.

For updates from the Trump administration, go to whitehouse.gov for the latest news briefs.

FROM SENATOR SHAHEEN

Shaheen, Colleagues Introduce Congressional Stock Trading Ban

(Washington, DC) – U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) joined U.S. Senators Mark Kelly (D-AZ) and Jon Ossoff (D-GA) in introducing the Ban Congressional Stock Trading Act, which would require all members of Congress, their spouses and dependent children to place their stocks into a qualified blind trust or divest the holding—ensuring they cannot use inside information to influence stock trades and make a profit…(read the full story HERE)

Shaheen Grills Secretary Lutnick on Impacts of Damaging Steel Tariff on Granite State Businesses, Defense Supply Chain

(Washington, NH) – U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), a senior member of the U.S. Senate Appropriations and Small Business Committees, today questioned U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick during a Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies Appropriations Subcommittee hearing examining the U.S. Department of Commerce’s budget request…(read the full story HERE)

FROM SENATOR HASSAN

Senators Hassan, Shaheen and Congresswoman Goodlander Hear from AmeriCorps Members Facing Trump Administration Cuts

U.S. Senators Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen and Congresswoman Maggie Goodlander discussed with New Hampshire AmeriCorps members and program directors the importance of national service for both members and their communities, as well as the implications of the Trump Administration’s reckless cuts to AmeriCorps…(read the full story HERE)

Following Senator Hassan’s Push, Prescription Drug Makers Improve Medication Labeling for Pregnant Women

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) confirmed that following a bipartisan push led by U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH), prescription drug manufacturers have taken action to improve medication safety labeling for pregnant women…(read the full story HERE)

Ranking Member Hassan Emphasizes Bipartisan Cooperation & Need to Streamline Regulations to Strengthen U.S. Supply Chains at Joint Economic Committee Hearing

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Ranking Member of the Joint Economic Committee, helped lead a hearing yesterday examining barriers to supply chain modernization and ways to enhance U.S. manufacturing productivity. During the hearing, Senator Hassan highlighted bipartisan agreement on the need to strengthen America’s ability to outcompete China while raising concerns about current policies from the Trump Administration that threaten recent progress…(read the full story HERE)

FROM CONGRESSMAN PAPPAS

House Passes Pappas-Backed Legislation to Ensure Equal Access to Small Business Resources

The House passed the ThinkDIFFERENTLY About Disability Employment Act, bipartisan legislation co-led by Congressman Chris Pappas (NH-01), which would require the Small Business Administration (SBA) and the National Council on Disability to collaborate to help people with disabilities pursue small business ownership and employment opportunities…(read the full story HERE)

Pappas Pays Tribute to the Life and Legacy of Community and Business Leader Hope Makris

Congressman Chris Pappas (NH-01) spoke on the House floor to honor the life and legacy of Hope Salta Makris of Laconia, who passed away on May 29, 2025. For more than 80 years, Hope built and operated the NASWA Resort in Laconia and was dedicated to giving back to her community and improving the lives of those in the Lakes Region and beyond…(read the full story HERE)

On House Floor, Pappas Highlights Voices of Granite Staters Impacted by GOP SNAP Cuts

Congressman Chris Pappas (NH-01) spoke on the House floor to highlight the disastrous impacts of cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) passed under the Republican budget scheme last month. Pappas shared a number of the stories from Granite Staters who rely on programs like SNAP and promised to continue to fight against these and other reckless cuts to vital services that Republicans have proposed in order to finance tax breaks for the ultra-wealthy…(read the full story HERE)

FROM CONGRESSWOMAN GOODLANDER

Goodlander Introduces Bipartisan Legislation to Strengthen Digital Skills Training Across New Hampshire

Congresswoman Maggie Goodlander introduced the Investing in Digital Skills Act, bipartisan legislation to better equip people across America with training in mission-critical digital skills. Specifically, the Investing in Digital Skills Act would amend the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) – America’s primary workforce development legislation – to allow the federal funds that flow to adult education and workforce training programs across New Hampshire and our country to be used for training in digital skills and information literacy…(read the full story HERE)

House Passes Goodlander-Backed Legislation to Support Small Businesses, Deliver for Hardworking Granite Staters

Washington, D.C. – This week, the House of Representatives passed six pieces of bipartisan legislation cosponsored by Congresswoman Maggie Goodlander, a member of the House Committee on Small Business, to support New Hampshire small businesses and deliver for hardworking Granite Staters. These bills now go to the Senate for consideration…(read the full story HERE)