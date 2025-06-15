The Week in Washington: Updates from your NH Congressional Delegation

New Hampshire is represented in the 119th Congress by Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan in the US Senate, Chris Pappas (NH-01), and Maggie Goodlander (NH-92) in the House of Representatives. Below are notifications released by the lawmakers about some of their legislative activities from the past week.

For updates from the Trump administration, go to whitehouse.gov for the latest news briefs.

FROM SENATOR SHAHEEN

Shaheen Presses Hegseth on Tariff Disruption to America’s Defense Industrial Base, National Security

(Washington, DC) – U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen, a senior member of the U.S. Senate Armed Services and Appropriations Committees, today questioned U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General John Caine during a Defense Appropriations Subcommittee hearing…(read the full story HERE)

Shaheen, Hassan Urge Coast Guard to Delay Removal of Navigational Buoys

(Washington, DC) – U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Maggie Hassan (D-NH) joined a bipartisan cohort of the New England Senate Delegation led by Senator Angus King (I-ME) in urging the United States Coast Guard (USCG) to delay the removal of navigational buoys off the coast of New England…(read the full story HERE)

ICYMI: Shaheen Welcomes NH Vendors for 14th Experience New Hampshire Reception in Washington, DC

(Washington, DC) – On Wednesday, U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) welcomed the 14th “Experience New Hampshire” reception, where Granite State businesses, restaurants, institutions and vendors from around the state showcased their products and services, including beverages, specialty foods, furniture and tourism opportunities, for policymakers and government officials in Washington…(read the full story HERE)

FROM SENATOR HASSAN

Ranking Member Hassan Emphasizes Bipartisan Cooperation & Need to Streamline Regulations to Strengthen U.S. Supply Chains at Joint Economic Committee Hearing

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Ranking Member of the Joint Economic Committee, helped lead a hearing yesterday examining barriers to supply chain modernization and ways to enhance U.S. manufacturing productivity. During the hearing, Senator Hassan highlighted bipartisan agreement on the need to strengthen America’s ability to outcompete China while raising concerns about current policies from the Trump Administration that threaten recent progress…(read the full story HERE)

Senators Hassan and Cornyn Reintroduce Bipartisan Bill to Crack Down on Dark Web Drug Trafficking

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Maggie Hassan (D-NH), a senior member of the Homeland Security Committee, and John Cornyn (R-TX) reintroduced a bipartisan bill to strengthen penalties on drug dealers and target international fentanyl trafficking through the dark web…(read the full story HERE)

PASSED THE SENATE: Senators Hassan, Ernst, Slotkin, and Banks’s Bipartisan Legislation to Crack Down on Foreign Adversaries Directing Violent Crimes in the U.S.

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Senate unanimously passed a bipartisan bill introduced by U.S. Senators Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), and Jim Banks (R-IN) to increase criminal penalties for individuals who commit, or attempt to commit, violent crimes in the United States on behalf of foreign adversaries…(read the full story HERE)

FROM CONGRESSMAN PAPPAS

Pappas, Morrison Introduce Legislation to Exempt Small Businesses from Trump’s Tariffs

Congressman Chris Pappas, a small business owner, and Congresswoman Kelly Morrison, a member of the House Small Business Committee, introduced the Small Business Liberation Act in the House. This legislation, which was introduced in the Senate last month, would exempt the more than 34 million U.S. small businesses from President Trump’s catastrophically high tariffs enacted…(read the full story HERE)

WATCH PRESS CONFERENCE HERE

Pappas Helps Pass Bipartisan Legislation to Permanently Schedule Fentanyl Analogues

Congressman Chris Pappas (NH-01), a member of the Bipartisan Fentanyl Prevention Caucus, helped pass bipartisan legislation to permanently schedule all fentanyl-related substances as Schedule I drugs to ensure law enforcement can keep them off the streets and hold drug traffickers accountable…(read the full story HERE)

Pappas Statement on Israel Striking Iran

Congressman Chris Pappas (NH-01) released the following statement on Israel striking Iran nuclear sites:

“Iran is a terrorist state that has long fueled death and destruction aimed squarely at the United States, Israel, and our allies. A nuclear-armed Iran is a severe threat to America’s national security, global stability, and the existence of Israel. Israel is justified in seeking to degrade Iran’s nuclear program, as an international nuclear watchdog agency just verified Iran is in violation of non-proliferation agreements. The Trump administration must take steps to protect our citizens and troops in the region and ensure we stand with Israel.”

FROM CONGRESSWOMAN GOODLANDER

Amid Unprecedented Attacks on Veterans and Rising National Security Concerns, Goodlander Helps Launch Democratic Veterans Caucus

Congresswoman Maggie Goodlander helped launch the first-ever Democratic Veterans Caucus. Chaired by Congressman Ryan, an Army veteran; Congressman Ted Lieu, an Air Force veteran; and Congressman Chris Deluzio, a Navy veteran, the Democratic Veterans Caucus is composed of Members from across the country and from all branches of service…(read the full story HERE)

Goodlander Pushes Hegseth for Answers on Delays in DoD Budget, American AI Dominance Over China, and His Refusal to Commit to Following Rulings of the U.S. Supreme Court

Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Maggie Goodlander, a former intelligence officer in the United States Navy Reserve for over a decade, questioned U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General John D. Caine during a hearing in the House Armed Services Committee. Goodlander questioned Mr. Hegseth on his failure to submit the Department of Defense budget, the harm President Trump’s trade wars have caused for small defense companies in New Hampshire, and American AI dominance over China…(read the full story HERE)

Goodlander Votes Against Cuts to Public Broadcasting

Washington, D.C. — Today, Congresswoman Maggie Goodlander voted against House Republicans’ rescission package, legislation that claws back more than $9.4 billion in federal funding already appropriated by Congress for public media, PEPFAR, and more.

“For more than sixty years, Congress has, on a bipartisan basis, supported public broadcasting by investing in the operations of more than 1,500 locally managed and operated public television and radio stations across America,” said Congresswoman Maggie Goodlander…(read the full story HERE)