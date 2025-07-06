The Week in Washington: Updates from your NH Congressional Delegation

New Hampshire is represented in the 119th Congress by Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan in the US Senate, Chris Pappas (NH-01), and Maggie Goodlander (NH-92) in the House of Representatives. Below are notifications about some of their legislative activities from the past week.

For updates from the Trump administration, go to whitehouse.gov for the latest news briefs.

FROM SENATOR SHAHEEN

ICYMI: In Senate Floor Speech Ahead of Reconciliation Vote, Shaheen Decries Republican Megabill as “Largest Transfer of Wealth from the Poor to the Rich in a Single Bill in History”, Urges Colleagues to Vote No

(Washington, DC) – U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), a senior member of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee, spoke on the Senate floor tonight to highlight the devastating impacts the Republican reconciliation bill will have on families in New Hampshire and across America…(read the full story HERE)

ICYMI: Shaheen Forces Vote on Amendment to Keep Energy and Housing Costs from Skyrocketing; All But 2 Senate Republicans Reject Commonsense Proposal

(Washington, DC) – During the Senate “Vote-A-Rama” on Republicans’ “Big Beautiful Bill,” U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen, a senior member of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee, forced a vote on an amendment to preserve four longstanding bipartisan consumer energy efficiency and clean energy tax credits that lower energy costs for families…(read the full story HERE)

Shaheen Statement on Senate Passage of Republicans’ “Big Betrayal”

(Washington, DC) – U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), a senior member of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee, released the following statement on Senate passage of Congressional Republicans’ budget reconciliation bill:

“I’m deeply disappointed that my Republican colleagues passed a bill that will rip away health care and food assistance for millions of Americans, spike health care premiums and increase energy costs for millions more, all so that the President can cut taxes for the ultra wealthy…(read the full story HERE)

FROM SENATOR HASSAN

Senator Hassan Speaks on the Senate Floor Against GOP Budget Bill That Raises Costs & Takes Away Health Care From Millions of Americans

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan delivered remarks on the floor of the U.S. Senate late last night on the harms of the Republican budget bill, which will take health care away from tens of thousands of Granite Staters, raise costs for families, make massive cuts to health care, and explode the national debt by trillions of dollars in order to pay for tax giveaways for corporate special interests and billionaires…(read the full story HERE)

Senator Hassan Statement on Senate Republicans Passing Budget Bill to Take Away Health Care from Millions of Americans

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) released the following statement after voting against the Republican budget bill that will take health care away from tens of thousands of Granite Staters…(read the full story HERE)

FROM CONGRESSMAN PAPPAS

Pappas Leads Amendments to Protect Granite Staters’ Access to Health Care and Food Assistance

Congressman Chris Pappas (NH-01) filed two amendments to the Senate-passed Republican reconciliation bill to protect Granite Staters’ access to Medicaid and food assistance and prevent Congress from passing the burden of cuts to these programs onto the state…(read the full story HERE)

Pappas Continues to Stand Against Largest Health Care Cut in American History

Legislation takes health care away from 17 million Americans, cuts off food assistance for millions of families, triggers nearly $500 billion in cuts to Medicare, and adds at least $3.5 trillion to the debt.

Congressman Chris Pappas (NH-01) released the following statement before once again voting against Republicans’ reconciliation bill…(read the full story HERE)

FROM CONGRESSWOMAN GOODLANDER

Goodlander Votes Against GOP”s Budget Bill That Will Rip Away Healthcare and Raise Costs for Hardworking Granite Staters

Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Maggie Goodlander voted against H.R. 1, the so-called “One Big Beautiful Bill,” which makes the biggest cuts to healthcare and food assistance in American history while skyrocketing the national debt, all to pay for trillions in tax handouts to billionaires and big corporations…(read the full story HERE)