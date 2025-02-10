The Week in Washington: Updates from your NH Congressional delegation

The 119th Congress is entering its second month of the 2025 legislative calendar. Listed here are updates from the NH Congressional delegation from this past week.

FROM SENATOR SHAHEEN

Shaheen Joins Young and Colleagues to Introduce Bipartisan Legislation to Help Small Businesses Adopt Digital Tools

(Washington, DC) – U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), the former Chair and now a senior member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, joined U.S. Senators Todd Young (R-IN), Jacky Rosen (D-NV) and Ted Budd (R-NC) in introducing bipartisan legislation…(Read the full story HERE)

Shaheen Joins New Hampshire Health Care Leaders to Discuss Her Legislation to Prevent Skyrocketing Costs for Granite Staters

(Concord, NH) – Today, U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) joined Granite State healthcare leaders to discuss the importance of preventing healthcare costs from skyrocketing…(Read the full story HERE)

US Senator Jean Shaheen spoke with NH Healthcare leaders. Courtesy photo

Shaheen Speaks with New Hampshire Chamber of Commerce Leaders About Potential Harms from Delayed Trump Tariffs

(Washington, DC) – U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) spoke with representatives from local Chambers of Commerce across New Hampshire about the harmful impact of the potential Trump tariffs on Mexico and Canada, New Hampshire’s largest trading partner…(Read the full story HERE)

FROM SENATOR HASSAN

New Hampshire Congressional Delegation Urges Trump to Halt Planned Tariffs on Canada and Mexico, Citing Likelihood of Increasing Energy and Food Prices for Families in the Middle of Winter

(Washington, DC) – U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Maggie Hassan (D-NH), alongside Representatives Chris Pappas (NH-01) and Maggie Goodlander (NH-02), are sending a letter to President Donald Trump urging him not to impose 25 percent tariffs on Canada…(Read the full story HERE)

Senators Hassan, Collins, Britt, Smith Reintroduce Bipartisan Legislation to Expand Access to Maternal Health Care

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Susan Collins (R-ME), Katie Britt (R-AL), and Tina Smith (D-MN) today reintroduced bipartisan legislation to support rural health care facilities in providing urgent obstetric care.. (Read the full story HERE)

New Hampshire Congressional Delegation Demands Answers from Treasury Secretary Bessent on DOGE’s Access to Federal Payment Systems and Americans’ Highly Sensitive Information, Urges Him to Reverse Potentially Dangerous Decision

(Washington, DC) – U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Maggie Hassan (D-NH), alongside Representatives Chris Pappas (NH-01) and Maggie Goodlander (NH-02), are demanding answers from U.S. Department of Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent regarding his decision to grant Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and its team access to critically important federal payment systems …(Read the full story HERE)

FROM CONGRESSMAN PAPPAS

Pappas Reintroduces Bipartisan Bill to Strengthen and Support Rural Small Businesses

Representative Chris Pappas (NH-01), along with Representatives Kelly Morrison (MN-03), Aaron Bean (FL-04), and Troy Downing (MT-02) reintroduced the Rural Small Business Resilience Act which would improve access to disaster assistance for rural small businesses.… (Read the full story HERE)

Pappas Reintroduces Bipartisan Legislation to Encourage Charitable Giving and Support Local Communities

Congressman Chris Pappas (NH-01), alongside Representatives Blake Moore (UT-01), Danny Davis (IL-07), and Carole Miller (WV-01), reintroduced the Charitable Act to empower Americans to contribute to charitable causes and support local communities.… (Read the full story HERE)

Pappas Helps Pass Bipartisan Legislation to Permanently Schedule Fentanyl Analogues

Pappas has led the fight in Congress to permanently schedule all fentanyl-related substances as Schedule I drugs, securing several extensions of the temporary scheduling measure until permanent measures could be passed.… (Read the full story HERE)

FROM CONGRESSWOMAN GOODLANDER

VIDEO RELEASE: Representative Goodlander Highlights Impact of President Trump’s Federal Funding Freeze on New Hampshire Small Businesses

Washington, D.C. – Representative Maggie Goodlander, a Member of the House Small Business Committee, highlighted the devastating impact that President Trump’s proposed federal funding freeze would have on New Hampshire small businesses, their employees, and our communities. Goodlander also underscored the importance of holding corporate monopolies accountable… (Read the full story HERE)

Representative Goodlander Helps Introduce Legislation To Codify the Right To Contraception

Washington, D.C. – Representative Maggie Goodlander helped introduce the Right to Contraception Act, legislation to codify the right for Americans to access contraception and to protect the right of healthcare providers to provide contraceptives. Goodlander is an original co-sponsor of the bill.… (Read the full story HERE)

Representative Goodlander Urges the Trump Administration to Restore USAID Funding and Respect Congressional Authority

Washington, D.C. – Representative Maggie Goodlander joined over 100 lawmakers in sending a letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressing deep concerns about the recent destructive actions taken by the Trump Administration regarding the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).… (Read the full story HERE)