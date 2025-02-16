The Week in Washington: Updates from your NH Congressional Delegation

The 119th Congress is in the second month of the 2025 legislative calendar. Here are updates from the NH congressional delegation from this past week.

FROM SENATOR SHAHEEN

Shaheen, Collins Urge Navy to Protect Jobs at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Warn of Negative Impact on National Security

(Washington, DC) – U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), a senior member of the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee and Co-Chair of the U.S. Senate Navy Caucus, and U.S. Senator Susan Collins (R-ME), Chair of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee… (read the full story HERE)

On Senate Floor, Shaheen Speaks Out Against the Confirmation of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for Health and Human Services Secretary

(Washington, DC) – U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) delivered remarks on the floor of the U.S. Senate to oppose the confirmation of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., for Health and Human Services Secretary… (read the full story HERE)

Shaheen, Hoeven Call on Acting FAA Administrator to Urgently Address Air Traffic Controller Staffing Shortages

**Citing the deadly collision at Reagan National Airport and increasingly frequent near-misses at airports across the country, Senators request that the FAA work with Congress on ways to prevent future tragedies**

(Washington, DC) – Following the deadliest commercial aviation incident on U.S. soil in more than 23 years last month, U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and John Hoeven (R-ND) … (read the full story HERE)

FROM SENATOR HASSAN

Hassan, Shaheen Help Reintroduce Bipartisan SHRED Act to Keep Ski Fees Local, Support New Hampshire Recreation Management

(Washington, DC) – U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Maggie Hassan (D-NH) helped reintroduce the Ski Hill Resources for Economic Development (SHRED) Act, led by U.S. Senators Michael Bennet (D-CO) and John Barrasso (R-WY)… (read the full story HERE)

Hassan, Shaheen, Pappas Join Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for New Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Facility to Increase Efficiency and Support Shipyard Workforce

(Portsmouth, NH) – U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), a senior member of the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee, U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) and U.S. Representative Chris Pappas (NH-01) delivered remarks… (read the full story HERE)

On Senate Floor, Senator Hassan Speaks Out About Danger RFK Jr. Poses to Families and Public Health

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) today voted against the nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services… (read the full story HERE)

FROM CONGRESSMAN PAPPAS

Pappas Announces 2025 Congressional Art Competition

Congressman Chris Pappas (NH-01) announced the upcoming deadline for the 2025 Congressional Art Competition in New Hampshire’s First Congressional District… (read the full story HERE)

Pappas, Lee Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Provide Drug Exposure Training, Resources to Help Law Enforcement Combat Fentanyl Crisis

Congresswoman Chris Pappas (NH-01) and Congresswoman Laurel Lee (FL-15) introduced the bipartisan, bicameral Overcoming Prevalent Inadequacies in Overdose Information Data Sets (OPIOIDS) Act … (read the full story HERE)

Pappas Helps Reintroduce Bipartisan SHRED Act

Last week Congressman Chris Pappas (NH-01) joined Congressman Joe Neguse (CO-02) and Congressman Blake Moore (UT-01) in reintroducing bipartisan legislation to support ski areas across the country… (read the full story HERE)

FROM CONGRESSWOMAN GOODLANDER

Representative Goodlander Highlights Impact of Federal Programs on New Hampshire Small Businesses

Washington, D.C. – Representative Maggie Goodlander, a Member of the House Small Business Committee, highlighted the critical impact that Small Business Administration (SBA) loans and supported loans have on New Hampshire small businesses… (read the full story HERE)

Representative Goodlander Demands Answers for Bessent’s CFPB Shutdown That Will Harm Hardworking New Hampshire Families

Washington, D.C. – Representative Maggie Goodlander joined her colleagues in sending a letter to Acting Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) Director, Scott Bessent… (read the full story HERE)

Representative Goodlander Helps Pass Legislation to Combat Opioid Epidemic, Save Lives

Washington, D.C. – Representative Maggie Goodlander, a Member of the Bipartisan Fentanyl Prevention Caucus, voted in favor of the Halt Lethal Trafficking (HALT) Fentanyl Act, bipartisan legislation to permanently classify fentanyl-related substances as Schedule I under the Controlled Substances Act… (read the full story HERE)

Goodlander Introduces Bipartisan ASSIST Act to Improve Safe Transportation for Disabled Veterans

Washington, D.C. — Today, Representatives Maggie Goodlander (NH-02) and Tom Barrett (MI-07) introduced the bipartisan Automotive Support Services to Improve Safe Transportation (ASSIST) Act to ensure disabled veterans, with help from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), are empowered to make the vehicle modifications they need to travel safely. Specifically, the bill would give the VA greater flexibility to offer financial assistance for a wider range of medically necessary vehicle adaptations that will improve veterans’ quality of life.

“We have a sacred obligation to ensure that our veterans have the support they need to thrive and enjoy the freedoms they fought for while serving our country in uniform,” said Representative Goodlander. “This is commonsense legislation will cut the red tape that has prevented veterans from getting the equipment they need to travel safely and I’m proud to join my colleague Representative Barrett in leading this bipartisan solution.” (read the full story HERE.)