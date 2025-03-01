The Week in Washington: Updates from your NH Congressional delegation

FROM SENATOR SHAHEEN

Shaheen Joins Colleagues in Demanding VA Secretary Collins Put Veterans First, Reverse Mass Terminations of VA Employees

(Washington, DC) – U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) joined 35 of her Senate colleagues, led by U.S. Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee Ranking Member Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), in sending a letter calling on Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Secretary Doug Collins to immediately reinstate the more than 1,000 fired VA employees… (read full story HERE)

Shaheen Introduces Bipartisan Legislation to Bolster Air Traffic Control Workforce

(Washington, DC) – U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), John Hoeven (R-ND) and Jerry Moran (R-KS) today introduced the Air Traffic Control (ATC) Workforce Development Act of 2025, bipartisan legislation to address ATC staffing shortages, improve working conditions for controllers and ensure the safe transportation of people and goods within U.S. airspace… (read full story HERE)

Shaheen Leads Colleagues in Calling on Secretary Kennedy to Undo Drastic Cuts to Critical Health Care Assistance Program

(Washington, DC) – U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) today led a group of their Senate colleagues in a letter calling on U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., to reverse drastic funding cuts to the Affordable Care Act Navigator program… (read full story HERE)

FROM SENATOR HASSAN

Hassan, Shaheen Host Roundtable Discussion Highlighting Harmful Impact of Potential Republican Cuts to Medicaid

(Manchester, NH) – U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Maggie Hassan (D-NH) hosted a roundtable discussion highlighting the harmful impact of potential Republican cuts to Medicaid. This event comes after Democrats held the floor last week to push back against the Republican-led budget resolution that would pave the way for tax breaks for the wealthiest while slashing programs like Medicaid to pay for it…(read full story HERE)

Senators Hassan and Cornyn Introduce Bill to Improve Fentanyl Detection at Northern and Southern Borders

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Maggie Hassan (D-NH) and John Cornyn (R-TX) recently introduced the Contraband Awareness Technology Catches Harmful (CATCH) Fentanyl Act. This bipartisan, bicameral legislation would help improve the process for inspecting cars, trucks, and cargo containers for fentanyl and other forms of contraband…(read full story HERE)

Senators Hassan, Shaheen, and Congressman Pappas Hold Press Conference to Discuss Impact of Trump Job Cuts on Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Local Economy

Portsmouth, NH – On Friday, February 28, U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan and Congressman Chris Pappas held a press conference in Portsmouth to discuss the impact the Trump Administration is having on the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. They were joined by the Seacoast Shipyard Association, the Metal Trades Council, and representatives from Portsmouth Naval Shipyard unions…(read full story HERE)

FROM CONGRESSMAN PAPPAS

Pappas, Kustoff Introduce Rural Health Innovation Act

Congressmen Chris Pappas (NH-01) and David Kustoff (TN-08) recently introduced H.R.1480, the Rural Health Innovation Act in the House of Representatives. This bipartisan bill will strengthen access to care in rural areas by establishing a competitive grant program allowing Federally Qualified Health Centers

Pappas and Nehls’s Legislation to Increase Pension for Medal of Honor Recipients Passes House

Congressman Chris Pappas (NH-01) and Congressman Troy Nehls’s (TX-22) bipartisan Medal of Honor Act, legislation to increase the monthly pension for Medal of Honor recipients, passed the House. This legislation would increase the monthly pension for recipients to roughly $67,500 annually. Medal of Honor Recipients currently receive only $1,406.73 per month…(read full story HERE)

Pappas’s Legislation to Improve Disaster Assistance for Rural Small Businesses Passes House

Yesterday Congressman Chris Pappas’s (NH-01) Rural Small Business Resilience Act passed the House. Pappas introduced this legislation earlier this year alongside Representatives Kelly Morrison (MN-03), Aaron Bean (FL-04), and Troy Downing (MT-02). If enacted into law, this legislation will improve access to disaster assistance for rural small businesses…(read full story HERE)

Pappas, Fitzpatrick, Van Drew Introduce Bipartisan Legislation to Protect Veterans’ Benefits from Predatory Claim Sharks

Congressman Chris Pappas (NH-01), Ranking Member of the Economic Opportunity (EO) Subcommittee of the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee (HVAC), re-introduced the Governing Unaccredited Representatives Defrauding (GUARD) VA Benefits Act alongside Congressmen Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-01) and Jeff Van Drew (NJ-02). This bipartisan legislation would reinstate criminal penalties for unaccredited claim representatives who charge unauthorized fees while assisting veterans with filing a claim for Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) disability compensation benefits…(read full story HERE)

FROM CONGRESSWOMAN GOODLANDER

House Passes Goodlander-Backed Bipartisan Bills to Empower New Hampshire’s Small Businesses

Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Maggie Goodlander, a member of the House Small Business Committee, praised the House’s passage of three bipartisan bills she backed to empower New Hampshire small businesses. As she explained in her remarks on the House floor, 99% of New Hampshire’s businesses are small businesses…(read full story HERE)

Goodlander Votes to Block Trillions of Dollars in Tax Breaks for Billionaires and Big Corporations Paid for By Largest Cuts to Medicaid in History

Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Maggie Goodlander voted on a bipartisan basis to block House Republicans’ budget resolution, which would pave the way to giving trillions in tax handouts to billionaires and big corporations paid for by the largest cuts to Medicaid in American history, as well as cuts to critical programs Granite Staters rely on like SNAP food benefits and the Affordable Care Act. The resolution would also raise the deficit by trillions…(read full story HERE)

Congresswoman Goodlander Joins Rapid Response Task Force and Litigation Working Group, Pledges to Uphold System of Checks and Balances

Washington, D.C. — Congresswoman Maggie Goodlander – a former Deputy Assistant Attorney General at the U.S. Department of Justice, law clerk to Justice Stephen Breyer on the United States Supreme Court, and constitutional law professor at the University of New Hampshire and Dartmouth – has joined the House Rapid Response Task Force and Litigation Working Group to protect and defend Granite Staters from the onslaught of unlawful Trump Administration executive actions…(read full story HERE)