The Week in Washington: Updates from your NH Congressional Delegation

New Hampshire is represented in the 119th Congress by Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan in the US Senate, Chris Pappas (NH-01), and Maggie Goodlander (NH-92) in the House of Representatives. Aggregated below are notifications provided by each elected official about some of their legislative activities from the past week.

FROM SENATOR SHAHEEN

After Trump Levels Sweeping Tariffs on Canada and Mexico, Senate GOP blocks Shaheen effort to pass “Protecting Americans from Tax Hikes on Imported Goods Act“

(Washington, DC) – U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Ranking Member of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee and a top member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, took to the Senate floor today to call for unanimous consent to pass her legislation—the Protecting Americans from Tax Hikes on Imported Goods Act…(read full story HERE)

Shaheen Introduces Bipartisan, Bicameral Proposal to Make Child Care More Affordable

(Washington, DC) – U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) introduced the Child Care Availability and Affordability Act and the Child Care Workforce Act—bipartisan, bicameral legislation that together form a bold proposal to make child care more affordable and accessible by strengthening existing tax credits to lower child care costs and increase the supply of child care providers…(read full story HERE)

Shaheen Visits American Calan Inc. in Northwood to learn about impact of Canadian tariffs on their business

(Northwood, NH) – U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) visited American Calan Inc. to discuss the impact of President Trump’s sweeping tariffs on Canada—New Hampshire’s largest trading partner. American Calan Inc. relies on specialty parts to build their equipment that are largely sourced from Canada and sells to customers across the Canadian border.…(read full story HERE)

FROM SENATOR HASSAN

During National School Breakfast Week, Senator Hassan visits Hampstead school to discuss importance of school lunch programs

HAMPSTEAD – U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan visited Hampstead Middle School on Monday to discuss the importance of school nutrition programs during National School Breakfast Week. During the visit, Senator Hassan met with school administrators, kitchen staff, representatives from the non-profit NH Hunger Solutions, and students who have been working on food insecurity projects and maintain the Mini Saltbox Pantry, Hampstead Middle School’s on-site food pantry…(read full story HERE)

Senators Hassan, Cramer, Gillibrand, and Collins reintroduce bipartisan legislation to strengthen northern border security

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Maggie Hassan (D-NH), a senior member of the Homeland Security Committee, Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), and Susan Collins (R-ME) reintroduced bipartisan legislation to strengthen security at the Northern border by requiring the Department of Homeland Security to regularly complete a new Northern Border Threat Analysis and update its Northern Border Strategy…(read full story HERE)

Senator Hassan Presses FDA Commissioner nominee to lower prescription drug costs and protect reproductive health care medication

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan questioned Dr. Marty Makary, President Trump’s nominee to be Commissioner of the FDA, at a hearing in the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. Senator Hassan pushed Dr. Makary to work with Congress to lower prescription drug costs for Granite Staters and Americans and protect access to life-saving medications that help manage reproductive health care, including abortion and miscarriage care…(read full story HERE)

FROM CONGRESSMAN PAPPAS

Pappas calls on Trump administration to halt plans to gut Social Security

Congressman Chris Pappas (NH-01) joined 152 of his colleagues in sending a letter to Acting Social Security Administration (SSA) Commissioner Leland Dudek, urging the Trump administration to halt its plans to gut Social Security.

“Shuttering field offices and gutting SSA staffing has nothing to do with ‘governmental efficiency,’” wrote the members. “As you know, SSA already operates with a customer service budget of under one percent of benefit payments. Staffing is at a 50-year low, despite serving a record number of beneficiaries…(read full story HERE)

Pappas denounces reports of plans to cut 80,000 Dept of Veterans Affairs jobs

Congressman Chris Pappas (NH-01), a member of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, condemned reports released that the Trump administration is planning to cut 80,000 staff from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), which could have catastrophic consequences for America’s veterans and cause significant delays and disruptions for those seeking medical treatment, as well as support for housing, addiction, mental health, and other lifesaving services. These firings would also result in job losses for thousands of veterans, who make up 25% of VA’s workforce…(read full story HERE)

Ahead of March 31 deadline, Feenstra, Pappas introduce legislation to permanently extend Medicare coverage of audio-only telehealth

Congressmen Chris Pappas (NH-01) and Randy Feenstra (IA-04) introduced the Audio-Only Telehealth Access Act, which would make Medicare’s coverage of audio-only telehealth services permanent.

Audio-only telehealth refers to services where patients receive medical care from providers over an audio device, such as a landline phone, cell phone, or smartphone without video capability or sufficient connection to sustain a video feed. These Medicare telehealth flexibilities were originally put in place in 2020 during the COVID-19 public health emergency and have since been extended by Congressional action…(read full story HERE)

FROM CONGRESSWOMAN GOODLANDER

Goodlander issues statement on reports of Trump administration freeze on aid to Ukraine

Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Maggie Goodlander, a member of the House Armed Services Committee and the bipartisan For Country Caucus, released the following statement in response to press reports that President Trump and his administration have frozen all United States military aid to Ukraine:

“Ukraine is in the fight for its life to defend its freedom and its democracy. A weakened Ukraine makes America less safe and the world even more dangerous. The United States should be doing what it has done for my entire lifetime: stand up to Russian aggression” …(read full story HERE)

Goodlander-backed bipartisan legislation to support NH small businesses advances to House floor

Washington, D.C. — Congresswoman Maggie Goodlander, a member of the House Small Business Committee, voted to advance a slate of seven bipartisan bills, which she cosponsored, out of the Small Business Committee to support New Hampshire business owners and workers. These bills now head to the House Floor for passage …(read full story HERE)

Goodlander Helps Introduce John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act Ahead of the 60th Anniversary of Selma Civil Rights March

Washington, D.C. – Ahead of the 60th anniversary of Bloody Sunday and the historic Civil Rights March from Selma to Montgomery, Congresswoman Maggie Goodlander helped introduce H.R. 14, the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, legislation to restore and modernize the protections of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and prevent new barriers to the ballot box from being created.

“The right to vote is the fundamental right from which all other rights flow,” said Congresswoman Maggie Goodlander. “I am proud to help introduce this legislation, named in honor of one of my heroes, Congressman John Lewis, to protect the right to vote and safeguard our democracy.”…(read full story HERE)

