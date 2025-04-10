The Weekender, April 12-13: Souperfest, Easter Cookie Decorating Class, Fiber Friends + more…

MANCHESTER, NH – Hopefully we get a taste of Spring shortly, in the meantime check out the mix below to get you out and about (and maybe experience something new!).

April 12

16th Annual Souperfest, Concord NH – Concord Coalition to End Homelessness is hosting its 16th annual Souperfest which is a wonderful community gathering to enjoy many of the great soups from around Concord. This is a great event to raise awareness and help funds CCEH’s work. Check here for more information or to even make a donation, please check here.

Easter Egg Hunt at Veteran’s Memorial Park, Manchester NH – An Easter Egg Hunt will be held at Veteran’s Memorial Park at a first come, first served basis so make sure early to secure your spot. The event starts at noon and make sure to check here for more information.

Beer and Cookies – Easter Cookie Decorating Class, Manchester NH – Keene Cookie Company and To Share Brewing is hosting an Easter Cookie Decorating Class from 6:30 until 8:30. With the purchase of a ticket, you’ll get a glass of beer (or non-alcoholic drink), 4 cookies, decorating materials and step by step instructions.

April 13

Fiber Friends, Nashua NH – Nashua Public Library is giving you an opportunity to make time for your own projects every second and fourth Sunday from 1PM until 3PM. All different types of crafts are welcome. Check here for more info!

Bingo & Brews, Manchester NH – To Share Brewing Company is hosting Bingo & Brews and playing is FREE with a purchase of food or drink. The Grand Prize is a a Lifetime Mug Club membership! Check here for more info.

Drag Brunch with Big Gay Events, Manchester NH – The Hop Knot is hosting their once a month Drag Brunch starting at 11AM. This is a great opportunity to check out some of New England’s best Drag talent with brunch specials and mimosa specials. Get your tickets here.

Planning Ahead?

April 19: Discover Wild NH Day, Concord NH

May 8: Taco Tour, Manchester NH

June 21: Pride Festival & Parade, Nashua NH

July 26: Summer Stroll, Nashua NH

