The Weekender, April 17 – 19: Kids’ Night Out, Easter Bunny, Discover Wild NH Day + more…

MANCHESTER, NH – It finally looks to be a warm Spring weekend that we all deserve. Check the mix below to get you out of the house, enjoy the warmth, and relax.

Looking for something with a soundtrack? Check out our Weekly Entertainment Report.

April 17

Third Thursday, Nashua, NH – Thursday, April 17 marks the inaugural event in a series called Third Thursdays, where Nashua’s locally owned downtown businesses and restaurants will offer discounts, giveaways, and specials specially selected for the evening. 3-8 p.m. Details here.

April 18

Easter Celebration with the Easter Bunny, Manchester NH – Cowabunga’s Indoor Kids Play & Party Center is hosting a special event with the Easter Bunny from 5PM until 8PM. The Easter Bunny will be there for pictures, an Easter egg scavenger hunt and games. Admission is $20 per child for two hours of fun. Adults and babies are free with a paying child. Tickets are limited so make sure to get yours today.

Little Bunnies Party, Londonderry NH – The Nest Family Cafe is hosting a Little Bunnies Party from 9AM until 3PM for Easter themed crafts, a giant coloring page, and so much more. The Easter Bunny will also be making an experience from noon until 2PM. All activities are free with cafe purchase, all ages are welcome and no registration is required.

Kids’ Night Out!, Manchester NH – YMCA of Downtown Manchester is hosting a Kids’ Night Out this Friday from 5:30 until 7:30PM. Kids aged 3 to 12 are welcome, if you have a Family Membership this is FREE but is $50 per child for other memberships. The theme for the night is Grow Together. Check here for more information and make sure to register here.

April 19

Discover Wild NH Day 2025, Concord NH – NH Fish and Game is hosting their Discover WILD NH Day. This is a fun way for families to explore NH’s wildlife resources with over 100 educational and experiential exhibits which will be great for the entire family. The event starts at 10AM and goes until 3PM and is a FREE event to the public. Check here for more information on activity and events.

Poetry Reading and Open Mic, Nashua NH – Join poet Liane St. Laurent at Balin Books 2-3 p.m.for a reading featuring old and new poems, along with selected pieces from her debut chapbook, un/winter (Bee Monk Press, 2025.) With attention to small details rooted in the natural world, her poetry balances grief with joy, revealing moments of beauty and transformation. Bring a friend and bring a poem! An open mic will follow Liane’s reading. More information here.

Dungeons & Dragons Beginner Player Class, Manchester NH – Double Midnight Comics is hosting a beginner class for those who are looking to learn the basics of the world of Dungeons & Dragons! Cost is $10 per person and the class starts at 5PM.

Stress Free Watercolor, Manchester NH – To Share Brewing Company is hosting a relaxing afternoon starting at 2PM. For $40, you will be given everything that you need to create pieces of artwork to take home. You don’t need any experience but check here for details to RSVP.

Planning Ahead?

May 8: Taco Tour, Manchester NH

June 21: Pride Festival & Parade, Nashua NH

July 26: Summer Stroll, Nashua NH