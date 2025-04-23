The Weekender, April 25-28: City Nature Challenge, Sustainability Fair, train show + more

MANCHESTER, NH – There are always things to do around the house on weekends, especially this time of year – but there’s even more stuff to do out there in the world. We’ve got some ideas for you.

Multi-Day Events

April 25 – 28

City Nature Challenge, Manchester and Nashua NH – The City Nature Challenge is supporting four locations in New Hampshire, including Manchester and Nashua. This is a great multiple day event which is encouraging folks to download the iNaturalist app and take pictures of wildlife and plants to document. This is a wonderful opportunity to get out in nature and contribute to local community science. Check here for more information about this event.

April 26

Open Farm Day, Lee NH – Coppal House Farm in Lee is hosting an Open Farm Day from 11AM until 2PM. This is a wonderful experience for all ages with live music, demonstrations, animal viewing, touch a tractor and more. Get more details here.

Uncorking the Basics: A Wine 101 Tasting Workshop, Bedford NH – Vine 32 Wine & Graze Bar is hosting a Wine 101 tasting workshop. This is a fun tasting experience and will help you get more knowledgeable with wine. Tickets are only $30 and include 6 wines, snacks, and a $10 wine credit, make sure to get your tickets here!

3rd Annual Sustainability Fair, Nashua NH – Nashua Public Library is hosting their 3rd Annual Sustainability Fair this Saturday from 11AM until 2PM. This is a free, family-friendly event with plenty of events about sustainability. Check here for more information.

April 27

28th Hooksett Lions Club Model Train and Modeling Show, Hooksett NH – The Hooksett NH Lions Club is hosting their 28th Model Train and Model Show this Sunday from 10AM until 3PM. This event will take place at Hooksett Cawley Middle School and is a ticketed event with children under 5 FREE. Check here for details.

