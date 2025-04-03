The Weekender, April 4 – 6: Short Play Festival, Made in NH Expo, Tom Petty Tribute + more…

MANCHESTER, NH – April’s in full swing! Check out the list of events to get you out and about this weekend.

Looking for something with a soundtrack? Check out our Weekly Entertainment Report.

April 4 – 5

Palace Theatre Short Play Festival, Manchester NH – The Palace Theatre is hosting a Short Play Festival this Friday and Saturday night at the Rex Theatre. This is a new festival that is supposed to foster theatrical work and provide a platform for emerging play writers. Get your tickets here and check out the details!

April 4- 6

Made in NH Expo, Manchester NH – The Made in NH Expo will be hosted this weekend for its 28th year in a row. This Expo showcases a wide variety of products made in New Hampshire. Check here for more information and hours.

Spring Vintage Bazaar, Salem NH – A Spring Vintage Bazaar will be held all weekend long in Salem. Step into Spring with over 150 vendors that will offer a wide variety of vintage items. There is a daily admission fee of $10 and admission is free for children 16 and under. Check out more info here and purchase your tickets.

April 4:

The Breakers: A Tribute to Tom Petty, Nashua NH – The Breakers are a premier Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers tribute band and will be hosting a show at the Nashua Center for the Arts at 8PM this Friday. Make sure to get your tickets here for an event you won’t want to miss out on.

April 6

Be Your Own Bar Baddie, Nashua NH – Local Streets Eats is hosting an ultimate cocktail workshop this Sunday from 4 until 7PM. This is is an interactive class where you can to craft and drink your custom creations. Spots are limited, so make sure to get your tickets here.

Planning Ahead?

April 19: Discover Wild NH Day, Concord NH

May 8: Taco Tour, Manchester NH

June 21: Pride Festival & Parade, Nashua NH

July 26: Summer Stroll, Nashua NH