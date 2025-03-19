Weekly Entertainment Report March 20-23: Where to find lively arts, music, and shows

As always, this week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Southern NH is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m. (and streaming on Facebook.)

Featured LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, MARCH 20th

Catch Dalton Sayball March 20 at Tortilla Flat in Merrimack.

Casey Roop / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm

Jamie Hughes / Fratellos (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Dalton Sayball / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

Ralph Allen / Shorty’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Stephen Decuire / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 6pm

Chad Lamarsh / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

John Chouinard / Copper Door (Salem) / 7pm

Peter Pappas / Copper Door (Bedford) / 7pm

FRIDAY, MARCH 21st

Tyler Levs plays March 21 at San Francisco Kitchen in Nashua.

Tom Boisse / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Jordan Holmes / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Andrea Paquin / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Chris Cavanaugh / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Joe Winslow / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Lewis Goodwin / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Tyler Levs / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm

The Kevin Madden Band / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Chris Perkins / Olympus Pizza (Suncook) / 7pm

Peter Pappas / Dreo (Salem) / 7pm

Conniption Fits / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

The Slakas / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8:30pm

Nate Ramos / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

The Lazy Anarchists & more / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

Wiki 3 / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

The Airwaves / Peddler’s Daughter (Nashua) / 9:30pm

SATURDAY, MARCH 22nd

Goodfoot will be performing March 22 at Peddler’s Daughter.

Matt Litzinger / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Lucas Gallo / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 4pm

Peter Pappas / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Andrea Paquin / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Chris Taylor / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Stephen Decuire / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

John Chouinard / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Ian Archibold / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Rebecca Turmel / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Justin Cohn / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Casey Roop / Dreo (Salem) / 7pm

Fat Bunny / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Small Town Stranded / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8:30pm

Lisa Marie & All Shook Up / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Chase Clark / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

The Aldous Collins Band / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

GoodFoot / Peddler’s Daughter (Nashua) / 9:30pm

SUNDAY, MARCH 23rd

Jared Rocco performs March 23 at Copper Door in Bedford.

Jared Rocco / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Matt Fuller / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Roc and Ron / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 4pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements. Thank you to Notso Costley Productions and the NH Music Collective for your support and listings of LOCAL LIVE MUSIC.

FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Click on DIRECT/x link for the official link to purchase tickets for each event.

THURSDAY, MARCH 20th

DON WHITE / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 7:00pm – DIRECT/x

There is no one-word description for what Don White does. He’s an award-winning singer/songwriter, a comedian, an author, and a storyteller. He’s been bringing audiences to laughter and tears for thirty years, released nine CDs, three live DVDs, and a book, Memoirs of a C Student. His latest album is Live from the Guthrie Center. www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111

CRYSTAL SHIP / LaBelle Winery (Derry) / 8:00pm – DIRECT/x

A Tribute to The Doors. Experience the music, magic, and electrifying energy of a live Doors concert with Crystal Ship, a highly acclaimed tribute act dedicated to honoring the legacy of Jim Morrison and The Doors! With unparalleled authenticity, they’ll transport you right back to the glory days of classic rock. www.labellewinery.com or (603)672-9898

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS – Youth Edition / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

Presented by student actors ages 12-18. Many moons ago in a far-off place, Queen Aggravain decreed no couples could marry until her son, Prince Dauntless, found a bride. Princesses came from far and wide to win the hand of the prince, but none could pass the impossible tests given to them by the Queen. That is, until the “shy” swamp princess, Winnifred the Woebegone, showed up. Would she be able to pass the Sensitivity Test, marry her prince and help Lady Larken and Sir Harry to the altar? Carried on a wave of wonderful songs, by turns hilarious and raucous, romantic and melodic, this rollicking spin on the classic tale. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

FRIDAY, MARCH 21st

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / FINAL WEEKEND! – DIRECT/x

Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville is a musical comedy featuring the most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” “Margaritaville,” “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere,” “Fins,” “Volcano,” and many more. With a book by Emmy Award winner Greg Garcia (“My Name is Earl,” “Raising Hope”) and Emmy nominee Mike O’Malley (“Survivor’s Remorse,” “Shameless”), this hilarious, heartwarming musical is the party you’ve been waiting for! Contains adult themes, language, and situations. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

DUELING PIANOS of NH / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8:00pm – DIRECT/x

Dueling Pianos of New Hampshire brings the fast-paced, request-driven fun of Dueling Pianos to the Granite State. Join us for a non-stop, high-energy show where YOU pick the set list! No musical style or genre is off limits, and no two shows are the same. Come be a part of it! www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

MUSICIAN HARI MAYA / City Wide Community Center (Concord) / 7:00pm – FREE SHOW

She will be joined by Prem Sagar Khatiwada, David Nugent, William Flecher and Sushil Gautam. This is an all-ages FREE show. Bring the whole family and enjoy music from this beautiful classically trained musician from Nepal! Hari Maya Adhikari is originally from Nepal, holds a master’s in music from the Banaras Hindu University in Varanasi, India, and taught music at a university in Nepal. Ms. Adhikari performs for Indian, Bhutanese, and Nepali communities in New Hampshire and throughout the Northeast, especially for religious events and important traditional celebrations. She plays classical Indian music as well as sacred and popular tunes and composes some of her own music in the South Asian traditions. Event held at the City Wide Community Center, 14 Canterbury Road, Concord. Tickets not required.

SATURDAY, MARCH 22nd

PETE BEST and the PETE BEST BAND / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8:00pm – DIRECT/x

Original Beatles drummer Pete Best and The Pete Best Band deliver the raw intensity of the Beatles’ savage sound during the early 60’s. Right from the first beat you’ll feel you’re at the Casbah, in the Cavern and hanging out in Hamburg. The Pete Best Band offers the audience a rare opportunity to get up close and personal to those early days with Pete on drums, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Stu Sutcliffe. The show includes anecdotes from Pete about those early days and a set list second to none. This is the sound of Liverpool, the sound of Hamburg and the sound that started a revolution. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

SWING DANCE NIGHT / Capitol Center (Concord) / 7:00pm – DIRECT/x

Join us to dance the night away, or just come for your listening pleasure and enjoy the exciting sounds of the 19-piece New Hampshire Jazz Orchestra. Experience authentic selections from the great swing music of Glenn Miller, Tommy Dorsey, Count Basie and more from the incredible ‘Great American Songbook’ performed by one of today’s best big bands in the land! www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111

YACHT ROCK NIGHT – THE FULL CLEVELAND / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Faithfully recreating the passion, fashion and swagger of the smoothest one hit wonders ever written, the Full Cleveland are Vermont’s only premiere Yacht Rock band specializing in 70’s Billboard Top 40, Blue Eyed Soul & A.M. Gold. So if you like piña coladas and getting caught in the rain, then The Full Cleveland wants to meet you all the way.

www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SUNDAY, MARCH 23rd

17th ANNUAL JEWISH FILM FESTIVAL / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 2:00pm – DIRECT/x

Featuring the movie SHARI & LAMP CHOP. Hailing from a Jewish Bronx family, Shari Hurwitz Lewis rose from playful beginnings in the ‘50s with her engaging children’s variety shows to the debut of her iconic sock-puppet, Lamb Chop, on Captain Kangaroo. A master ventriloquist, singer, dancer, and even a magician, Lewis amassed impressive accolades over the course of her career, including 13 Emmys and a Peabody, and she authored 60+ children’s books. In a male-dominated industry, Lewis transformed children’s television with an innovative, empowering style, and through Lamb Chop, voiced new notions for the women of her time. This documentary honors a visionary spirit, kindling the imaginations of dreamers and storytellers across generations. Click here for a full schedule of other films and events happening March 23 through April 6. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

COMING SOON:

MATILDA Jr. / Majestic Theatre (Derry) / March 28-20 – DIRECT/x

This story of a girl who dreams of a better life and the children she inspires will have audiences rooting for the “revolting children” who are out to teach the grown-ups a lesson. Matilda has astonishing wit, intelligence… and special powers! She’s unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly loveable Miss Honey. Matilda’s school life isn’t completely smooth sailing, however – the school’s mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don’t abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts and could be the school pupils’ saving grace! Presented by the Majestic Academy of Dramatic Arts. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

Be sure to visit The WEEKENDER for more featured events out and about town this weekend!