The Weekender, March 21-23: Jeff Dunham, Spring into Summer, Nashua Ink Link turns 1 + more

MANCHESTER, NH – We’ve made it through the winter, which means spring is finally here! Check out the mix below to get some laughs, explore some art or enjoy a drag brunch!

March 21

Jeff Dunham, Manchester NH – Jeff Dunham is bringing his comedy tour to SNHU Arena this Friday at 7PM. If you haven’t gotten your tickets, make sure to get them before they’re gone!

March 22

Concord Winter Arts Market, Concord NH – Concord Arts Market and Kimball Jenkins are hosting an Arts Market this Saturday at Kimball Jenkins from 10AM until 3PM. There will be vendors and Kimball Jenkins will be hosting their regular classes and demonstrations.

Spring into Summer, Manchester NH – Manchester Proud is hosting their second annual Spring into Summer Resource Fair which will connect students and families to summer and job activities. Community Partners will be in attendance at Beech Street School starting at 9AM. Check here for more information.

Celebrating 1 Year of Nashua Ink Link, Nashua NH – Nashua Ink Link is celebrating 1! This will be hosted at the Nashua Public Library and everyone is invited to for a conversation about local news and meet the Nashua Ink Link team. Make sure to register here!

March 23

Bacon, Eggs and Glam, Nashua NH – 77 Sports Bar & Lounge will be hosting a drag brunch this Sunday, doors open at 10:30 with the show starting at 11AM. Make sure to purchase your tickets here!

Planning Ahead?

April 19: Discover Wild NH Day, Concord NH

May 8: Taco Tour, Manchester NH