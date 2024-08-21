The Weekender, August 22 – 24: Irish Festival, Teen Library Lock-in, Monster Hunt + more

MANCHESTER, NH – We’re heading into one of the last weekends of August, check out the mix below to see what you’ll get up to.

Multi-Day Events

August 23 – 24

New Hampshire Irish Festival, Manchester NH – The Palace Theatre is celebrating the Irish Heritage from New Hampshire with a weekend of Irish music played by local and international artists. Check here to purchase your tickets and learn more about the music being played this weekend.

August 23

$5 Friday Nights at REMIX, Manchester NH – REMIX Skate and Event Center is hosting $5 per person skate nights from 8:30 until 11 every Friday night in August. This event is for all ages with the house DJ playing song requests all night with food and drink specials. Purchase your tickets here for a fun family friendly night out.

Teen Library Lock-in, Nashua NH – Nashua Public Library is hosting a Teen Library Lock-in this Friday afternoon from noon until 4PM for teenagers in grades 6 to 12. The library is closed to the public on Friday for teens to be able to explore a variety of games in the library including video games, board games, card games, and more. Check here for more information.

August 24

Monster Hunt, Manchester NH – Studio 550 is once again hosting their annual Monster Hunt for their 12th year. A kick-off meeting will be held at City Hall Plaza to get the rules and tips to search for your clay medallion in the central part of downtown to redeem for a clay monster at Studio 550. Check here more information about activities Studio 550 is hosting and info about a kids-only hunt.

Gate City Brewfest, Nashua NH – The Gate City Brewfest is presented by Gate City Casino is hosting its annual brew festival at Holman Stadium. There will be brews, live music, a home run derby and more!

Planning Ahead?

October 2: Legends, Ghosts & Graves Tour, Portsmouth NH

October 12: NH PoutineFest 2024, Merrimack NH