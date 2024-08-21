Weekly Entertainment Report August 22-25: Lively arts, music, shows in Southern NH

As always this week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)

Featured LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, AUGUST 22nd

Jodee Frawlee plays KC’s Rib Shack Aug. 22.

Chris Perkins / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm

Lewis Goodwin / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm

Casey Roop / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 5:30pm

Wolf & Honey / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Andrew Kavanaugh / T-Bones (Concord) / 6pm

Chris Cavanaugh / T-Bones (Salem) / 6pm

Rich Wallace / T-Bones (Bedford) / 6pm

Stephen DeCuire / T-Bones (Hudson) / 6pm

Dave Zangri / Copper Door (Bedford) / 6pm

Jamie Hughes / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Jodee Frawlee / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm

Johnny Angel / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

Jordan Quinn / Pressed Café (Bedford) / 6pm

Sean Coleman / Pressed Café (Salem) / 6pm

Liz Ridgley / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

MB Padfield / Telly’s (Epping) / 7pm

Mugsy / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

FRIDAY, AUGUST 23rd

Catch Steven Scott Haidaichuk at Pizza Man in Manchester Aug. 23.

Joannie Cicatelli / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm

Jessica Olson / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Steven Scott Haidaichuk / Pizza Man (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Brian Johnson / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Eddie Sands / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Swipe Right Duo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Joe McDonald / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Phil Jacques / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm

Jack Plante / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Paul Gormley / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Bella Perrotta / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm

Mica’s Groove Train / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

The Slakas / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

J-Lo / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Nothingsafe / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

Whiskey Horse / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, AUGUST 24th

McKinley’s Mood wil play Casey Magee’s on Aug. 24.

Upright Dogs / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 3pm – Great North Aleworks 9th Birthday Bash!

Birthday Bash! Nicole Knox Murphy / Pizza Man (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Doug Thompson / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Mike & Connor / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Jeff Mrozek / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Peter Pappas / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

Ralph Allen / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

Last Kid Picked / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Moneykat / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

McKinley’s Mood / Casey Magee’s Irish Pub & Music Hall (Nashua) / 8pm

Phil Maurice / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Wiki 3 / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Bam The Drummer / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 9:30pm

SUNDAY, AUGUST 25th

Wolf & Honey will play The Stumble Inn in Londonderry on Aug. 25.

Matt Fuller / Firefly (Manchester) / 11am

Phil Jacques / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Rob Dumais / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Paul Lussier / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 3pm

Tom Rousseau / Stella Blu (Nashua) / 3pm

Sean Coleman / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 4pm

Steve Prisby / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 4pm

Wolf & Honey / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 4pm

603’s / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 5pm

Rebecca Turmel / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm

Two Drink Minimum / Telly’s (Epping) / 5pm

FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

THURSDAY, AUGUST 22nd

MYSTIC HIGHWAY / LaBelle Winery (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Join us at LaBelle Winery Derry to experience Mystic Highway’s captivating tribute to the great music of Creedence Clearwater Revival and John Fogerty! Hailed as America’s leading CCR tribute band, you’ll hear the top CCR hits performed with honesty, respect and reverence including: Fortunate Son, Have You Ever Seen The Rain, Bad Moon Rising, Down On The Corner, Travelin’ Band, Green, River, Who’ll Stop The Rain, and more! www.labellewinery.com or (603)672-9898

TUPELO NIGHT OF COMEDY / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Featuring Mitch Stinson, Mark Scalia, and Matt MacArthur. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

FRIDAY, AUGUST 23rd

NH IRISH FESTIVAL / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / August 23 & 24 – DIRECT/x

Join us as we celebrate Manchester and New Hampshire’s Irish Heritage with a weekend filled with Irish music by local and international artists. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

CANDLELIGHT CONCERTS / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / August 23 & 24 – DIRECT/x

Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to the Rex Theatre. Get your tickets now to discover the music of Mozart, Bach, and Timeless Composers (6pm) or The Best of the Beatles (8:30pm) www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

LOCALLY SOURCED / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

Showcasing the LOCAL talents of: GIRLSPIT Burly Girlies Hell Beach and Fun City Fan Club! The series was created as a way for to spotlight & support the local bands and music scene. Show your support as well & come on out to the show! www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111

SATURDAY, AUGUST 24th

ECHOES OF FLOYD / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Echoes of Floyd is a New England’s premier Pink Floyd tribute act, specializing in the accurate reproduction of the band’s extensive catalog. Meticulous in detail, Echoes faithfully reproduces the iconic songs and albums from Floyd’s vast catalog. Their honest renditions of the deeper cuts, heavy hitting crowd favorites, and complete renditions of Floyd’s concept albums have earned them accolades with both casual fans and the most devout Floyd fans. www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111

SUNDAY, AUGUST 25th

SONS OF CREAM / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

Kofi Baker and Malcolm Bruce, the sons of Ginger Baker and Jack Bruce are teaming up again for another world tour. This tour is a celebration of one of the greatest rock bands of all-time and the set will feature the iconic classics, fan favorites and deep cuts of Cream. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774

COMPAQ BIG BAND / Stark Park (Manchester) / 2pm – FREE EVENT (Final concert of the series)

The Compaq Big Band showcases the power of 14 horns, a cookin’ rhythm section, great vocalists, and terrific instrumental soloists for a diverse range of clients and events across the new England. https://www.starkpark.com

GREAT WHITE / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

For a band to continue to thrive 40 years in the music business, the mantra must be, these songs are bigger than any one member. GRAMMY nominated hard rock legends Great White are adding onto that line with the saying: expect the unexpected. It’s rock and roll, baby. Four decades in and Great White enlists Brett Carlisle to take over vocal duties and lead the charge on hit after hit. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

