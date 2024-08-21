Weekly Entertainment Report August 22-25: Lively arts, music, shows in Southern NH

As always this week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)
Featured LIVE MUSIC
THURSDAY, AUGUST 22nd
- Chris Perkins / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm
- Lewis Goodwin / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm
- Casey Roop / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 5:30pm
- Wolf & Honey / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm
- Andrew Kavanaugh / T-Bones (Concord) / 6pm
- Chris Cavanaugh / T-Bones (Salem) / 6pm
- Rich Wallace / T-Bones (Bedford) / 6pm
- Stephen DeCuire / T-Bones (Hudson) / 6pm
- Dave Zangri / Copper Door (Bedford) / 6pm
- Jamie Hughes / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm
- Jodee Frawlee / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm
- Johnny Angel / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm
- Jordan Quinn / Pressed Café (Bedford) / 6pm
- Sean Coleman / Pressed Café (Salem) / 6pm
- Liz Ridgley / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm
- MB Padfield / Telly’s (Epping) / 7pm
- Mugsy / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm
FRIDAY, AUGUST 23rd
- Joannie Cicatelli / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm
- Jessica Olson / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Steven Scott Haidaichuk / Pizza Man (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Brian Johnson / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm
- Eddie Sands / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm
- Swipe Right Duo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm
- Joe McDonald / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm
- Phil Jacques / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm
- Jack Plante / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm
- Paul Gormley / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm
- Bella Perrotta / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm
- Mica’s Groove Train / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm
- The Slakas / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm
- J-Lo / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm
- Nothingsafe / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm
- Whiskey Horse / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm
SATURDAY, AUGUST 24th
- Upright Dogs / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 3pm – Great North Aleworks 9th Birthday Bash!
- Nicole Knox Murphy / Pizza Man (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Doug Thompson / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Mike & Connor / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm
- Jeff Mrozek / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm
- Peter Pappas / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm
- Ralph Allen / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm
- Last Kid Picked / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm
- Moneykat / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm
- McKinley’s Mood / Casey Magee’s Irish Pub & Music Hall (Nashua) / 8pm
- Phil Maurice / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm
- Wiki 3 / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm
- Bam The Drummer / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 9:30pm
SUNDAY, AUGUST 25th
- Matt Fuller / Firefly (Manchester) / 11am
- Phil Jacques / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am
- Rob Dumais / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am
- Paul Lussier / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 3pm
- Tom Rousseau / Stella Blu (Nashua) / 3pm
- Sean Coleman / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 4pm
- Steve Prisby / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 4pm
- Wolf & Honey / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 4pm
- 603’s / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 5pm
- Rebecca Turmel / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm
- Two Drink Minimum / Telly’s (Epping) / 5pm
Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements. Thank you to Notso Costley Productions and the NH Music Collective for your support and listings of LOCAL LIVE MUSIC.
FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
THURSDAY, AUGUST 22nd
MYSTIC HIGHWAY / LaBelle Winery (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
Join us at LaBelle Winery Derry to experience Mystic Highway’s captivating tribute to the great music of Creedence Clearwater Revival and John Fogerty! Hailed as America’s leading CCR tribute band, you’ll hear the top CCR hits performed with honesty, respect and reverence including: Fortunate Son, Have You Ever Seen The Rain, Bad Moon Rising, Down On The Corner, Travelin’ Band, Green, River, Who’ll Stop The Rain, and more! www.labellewinery.com or (603)672-9898
TUPELO NIGHT OF COMEDY / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
Featuring Mitch Stinson, Mark Scalia, and Matt MacArthur. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100
FRIDAY, AUGUST 23rd
NH IRISH FESTIVAL / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / August 23 & 24 – DIRECT/x
Join us as we celebrate Manchester and New Hampshire’s Irish Heritage with a weekend filled with Irish music by local and international artists. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588
CANDLELIGHT CONCERTS / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / August 23 & 24 – DIRECT/x
Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to the Rex Theatre. Get your tickets now to discover the music of Mozart, Bach, and Timeless Composers (6pm) or The Best of the Beatles (8:30pm) www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588
LOCALLY SOURCED / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 7pm – DIRECT/x
Showcasing the LOCAL talents of: GIRLSPIT Burly Girlies Hell Beach and Fun City Fan Club! The series was created as a way for to spotlight & support the local bands and music scene. Show your support as well & come on out to the show! www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111
SATURDAY, AUGUST 24th
ECHOES OF FLOYD / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x
Echoes of Floyd is a New England’s premier Pink Floyd tribute act, specializing in the accurate reproduction of the band’s extensive catalog. Meticulous in detail, Echoes faithfully reproduces the iconic songs and albums from Floyd’s vast catalog. Their honest renditions of the deeper cuts, heavy hitting crowd favorites, and complete renditions of Floyd’s concept albums have earned them accolades with both casual fans and the most devout Floyd fans. www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111
SUNDAY, AUGUST 25th
SONS OF CREAM / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 7pm – DIRECT/x
Kofi Baker and Malcolm Bruce, the sons of Ginger Baker and Jack Bruce are teaming up again for another world tour. This tour is a celebration of one of the greatest rock bands of all-time and the set will feature the iconic classics, fan favorites and deep cuts of Cream. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774
COMPAQ BIG BAND / Stark Park (Manchester) / 2pm – FREE EVENT (Final concert of the series)
The Compaq Big Band showcases the power of 14 horns, a cookin’ rhythm section, great vocalists, and terrific instrumental soloists for a diverse range of clients and events across the new England. https://www.starkpark.com
GREAT WHITE / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 7pm – DIRECT/x
For a band to continue to thrive 40 years in the music business, the mantra must be, these songs are bigger than any one member. GRAMMY nominated hard rock legends Great White are adding onto that line with the saying: expect the unexpected. It’s rock and roll, baby. Four decades in and Great White enlists Brett Carlisle to take over vocal duties and lead the charge on hit after hit. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100
