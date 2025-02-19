The Weekender, Feb. 21 – 23: Baby Story Time, Frost Festival, Fire & Ice Festival and more…

MANCHESTER, NH – You’ve made it through the snow and the cold to get to the weekend, what are you going to do to get you out and about? Check the mix below. Looking for something with a soundtrack? Check out our Weekly Entertainment Report.

February 21

Baby Story Time, Manchester NH – Manchester City Library is hosting Baby Story Time for babies 6 – 23 months old every Friday morning at 10AM. This is a drop-in program, however for more information call 603-624-6550 ext. 7628

February 22

One Great Rate, Manchester NH – McIntyre Ski Area is bringing back One Great Rate Saturdays. $68 from 3:30PM until 9 includes skiing, snowboarding, snow tubing, rentals, and tips. Check here for more information and to purchase your tickets.

26th Annual Frost Festival, Derry NH – The 26th Annual Frost Festival will include games, crafts, puppet shows, museum tours, movies and more. The event starts at noon at 31 West Broadway, Derry, Check here for more information.

Open Play: Magic the Gathering, Nashua NH – Nashua Public Library is hosting open play of Magic the Gathering. This is a biweekly program and everyone of all skill levels is welcome. All ages are welcome, however ages 12 and under will need to be accompanied by an adult. The event starts at 1PM and space is limited.

February 23

First Annual Fire & Ice Winter Festival, Goffstown NH – Stonebridge Country Club is hosting their first annual Fire & Ice Festival starting at 2PM. There will be music, hot chocolate stations, s’mores, cash bar, a bonfire and more! Check here for more information for this fun winter festival!

Planning Ahead?

March 4: Boozy Book Swap, Nashua NH

March 21: Jeff Dunham, Manchester NH