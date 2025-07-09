The Weekender, July 11 – 13: Palace Theatre Garden Tour, Arts in the Park, Fiber Friends & more …

MANCHESTER, NH – Somehow July is almost over – but some of the best days of summer are still ahead of us. How are you going to enjoy your weekend?

Looking for something with a soundtrack? Check out our Weekly Entertainment Report.

July 11

LEGO Afternoon, Manchester NH – The Manchester City Library is hosting their LEGO Afternoon this Friday in the Winchell Room from 3 until 4:30PM. There’s over 10,000 Lego pieces to play with for children aged 3 to 12 years old.

July 12

Palace Theatres Garden Tour, Manchester NH – The Palace Theatre is hosting their 6th annual Garden Tour throughout Manchester. This is a self-guided tour, self-paced tour of private and public gardens through Manchester. Registration is at 9:30AM until 12:00PM at Demers Garden Center. Get your tickets here.

Arts in the Park, Concord NH – The Concord Arts Market is hosting the Arts in the Park from 10AM until 3PM at the Rollins Park this Saturday. There will be activities, live music, food trucks, and 60+ local independent artists. Check here for more information.

LaBelle Winery SummerFest, Derry NH – LaBelle Winery in Derry is hosting their Summerfest this Satruday from 11AM until 5PM. The day will be filled with food trucks, live music, wine slushies, axe throwing, and more! Entry is FREE to this event, however food, drinks and other activities will be available for purchase. Check here for more information and the activities that will be taking place!

July 13

Bingo & Brews, Manchester NH – To Share Brewing Company is hosting Bingo this Sunday at 3:30PM. Playing is FREE if you purchase food or drink, the prize is a lifetime Mug Club membership.

Fiber Friends, Nashua NH – Nashua Public Library hosts a Fiber Friends every 2nd and 4th Sunday to actually make time for your projects that you never have time for. All crafts are welcome, however the Library will provide basic craft and hand-sewing supplies if needed.

Planning Ahead?

July 18 – 20: Pup Crawl, Nashua NH

July 26: Summer Stroll, Nashua NH

July 31: Puzzle Race, Nashua NH

Sept. 12 – 14: Glendi, Manchester NH