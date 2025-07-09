Weekly Entertainment Report July 10-13: Where to find live music + lively arts in Southern NH

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Southern NH is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to [email protected] for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m. (and streaming on Facebook.)

Featured LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, JULY 10th

Joanie Cicatelli

Dani Sven / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm

Rebecca Turmel / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm

Kat Ivy / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 5:30pm

21 st & 1 st / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

T-BONES – Thursdays at 6pm Chris Taylor (Derry) Stephen Decuire (Hudson) Ken Budka (Salem) Jonny Friday (Bedford) Ryan Williamson (Concord)

Dalton Sayball / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

Dave Zangri / Copper Door (Bedford) / 6pm

Eddie Sands / Copper Door (Salem) / 6pm

Joanie Cicatelli / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm

John Chouinard / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Jordan Holmes / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Tyler Levs / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 6pm

Chad Lamarsh / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

FRIDAY, JULY 11th

Jonee Earthquake Band plays July 11 at The Shaskeen.

Jordan Quinn / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm

Dalton Sayball / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

The Jenni Lynn Duo / Pizza Man (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Don Bartenstein / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Eddie Sands / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

J-Lo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Marc Apostolides / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Jeff Mrozek / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Justin Bethune / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm

93 North / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Willy Chase / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Michaela Horan / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Chad Lamarsh / Dreo (Salem) / 7pm

Jamie Hughes / Olympus Pizza (Suncook) / 7pm

Ralph Allen / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

Marianne Toilet & The Runs, Cruel Miracle, The Champlain Shoregasm, Jonee Earthquake Band / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 8pm

The Slakas / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8:30pm

Neon Rodeo / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, JULY 12th

Casey Roop performs July 12 at KC’s Rib Shack.

Kevin Horan / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Stephen Decuire / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm

Peter Pappas / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Swipe Right / Derryfield (Manchester) / 6pm

Tyler Levs / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Joel Begin / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Ciera MacKenzie / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Casey Roop / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm

Justin Bethine / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Kat Ivy / Dreo (Salem) / 7pm

Mikey G / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Small Town Stranded / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

McGravey Brothers / Casey Magee’s Irish Pub & Music Hall (Nashua) / 8pm

Chad Lamarsh Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8:30pm

Soup du Jour / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Katrina Gustafson / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, JULY 13th

Chuck Alaimo performs July 13 at Firefly Bistro in Manchester.

Chuck Alaimo / Firefly (Manchester) / 11am

Marc Apostolides / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Matt Fuller / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

J-Lo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 2pm

Jonny Friday / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 3pm

Dave Zangri / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 4pm

Chuck Alaimo Duo / Derryfield (Manchester) / 5pm

Dave Clark / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm

Always be sure to check a venue's website or social media for last minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements.

FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

THURSDAY, JULY 10th

NEW YORK’S FINEST – A TRIBUTE TO STING & THE POLICE / LaBelle Winery (Derry) / 8:00pm – DIRECT/x

Celebrate the music of Sting & The Police with “New York’s Finest” live musical tribute concert at LaBelle Winery Derry! NYF’s tribute concert steers fans through The Police’s early punk era and evolves to the more sophisticated material of their later records and Sting’s solo catalog. Sing along to their hit songs of the 70’s and 80’s such as ‘Roxanne’, ‘Every Breath You Take’, ‘King of Pain’, ‘Message in a Bottle’, ‘Every Little Thing She Does as Magic’ and more! www.labellewinery.com or (603)672-9898

OUTDOOR CANDLELIGHT STRINGS – 90’s ROCK! / LaBelle Winery (Amherst) / 8:00pm – DIRECT/x

Experience a truly memorable evening overlooking the vineyards at LaBelle Winery Amherst with an outdoor candlelight performance of 90’s Rock by the Yaeko Miranda String Quartet! Enjoy unique renditions of popular 90’s band hits such as Nirvana, Cold Play, Pearl Jam, Alanis Morisette, Red Hot Chili Peppers and more. This is a concert you don’t want to miss! Seats are very limited – get your tickets today. www.labellewinery.com or (603)672-9898

FRIDAY, JULY 11th

JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT / Majestic Theatre (Derry) / July 11-13 – DIRECT/x

Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Lyrics by Tim Rice / “Sha la la, Joseph, you’re doing fine! You and your dreamcoat, ahead of your time!” One of the most enduring shows of all time, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is a reimagining of the Biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, eleven brothers and the coat of many colors. Told entirely through song with the help of a main character Narrator, the musical follows preferred son Joseph. After being sold into slavery by his brothers, he ingratiates himself with Egyptian noble Potiphar, but ends up in jail after refusing the amorous advances of Potiphar’s wife. While imprisoned, Joseph discovers his ability to interpret dreams, and he soon finds himself in front of the mighty but troubled, Elvis-inspired, Pharaoh. Joseph’s solution to Egypt’s famine elevates him to Pharaoh’s right-hand man and reunites him with his family. The magical musical is full of catchy songs in a variety of styles, from a parody of French ballads (“Those Canaan Days”), to country-western (“One More Angel in Heaven”) and calypso (“Benjamin Calypso”), along with the unforgettable classics “Any Dream Will Do” and “Close Every Door.” Appropriate for all audiences and groups, Joseph is performed hundreds of times a year by schools across North America, the U.K. and around the world. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

BOSTYX / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Join us for an electrifying night with BOSTYX, the ultimate tribute band honoring the iconic sounds of Boston & Styx. Experience the soaring harmonies and powerful anthems that defined a Rock Era, from “More Than a Feeling” to “Renegade.” BOSTYX delivers a dynamic live show that will transport you back to the Golden Age of Rock. Don’t miss this unforgettable tribute to two legendary bands!

BOSTYX is a group of seasoned professionals with decades of experience, from recording studios to playing live at venues throughout the country. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

DUELING PIANOS of NH / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8:00pm – DIRECT/x

Dueling Pianos of New Hampshire brings the fast-paced, request-driven fun of Dueling Pianos to the Granite State. Join us for a non-stop, high-energy show where YOU pick the set list! No musical style or genre is off limits, and no two shows are the same. Come be a part of it! www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

THE WEDDING SINGER / Capitol Center (Concord) / July 11 & 12 – DIRECT/x

Presented by RB Productions. Robbie Hart, a popular 1980s wedding singer in Ridgefield, New Jersey, is left heartbroken at the altar by his fiancée, Linda. His spirits are lifted when he befriends Julia Sullivan, a catering waitress who is engaged to the wealthy but unfaithful Glen. As Robbie helps Julia plan her wedding, a strong connection and mutual feelings begin to develop between them. Despite their growing affection, Julia prepares to marry Glen, while Robbie grapples with his lingering sadness and a career slump. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

SATURDAY, JULY 12th

ROOMFUL OF BLUES / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Back by popular demand! With a non-stop performance schedule for over 50 years, Roomful of Blues has earned critical, popular and radio success and a legion of fans across the globe. According to DownBeat magazine, Roomful of Blues “are in a class by themselves.” With their masterful combination of jumping, horn-heavy, hard-edged blues and R&B, it’s no wonder why the great Count Basie called them “the hottest blues band I ever heard.” Since 1967, the group’s deeply rooted blend of swing, rock ‘n’ roll, jump, blues and soul has earned it 5 Grammy Award nominations and a slew of other accolades, including 7 Blues Music Awards and the prestigious DownBeat International Critics Poll for “Best Blues Band”. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

DUELING PIANOS – BEST OF BOSTON / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

A fast-paced, request-driven, non-stop high-energy show where YOU pick the set list! No musical style or genre is off limits, and no two shows are the same. This is a no-holds-barred musical free-for-all where any style of music is fair! It has been said that a dueling piano show is quite literally “the most fun one can have with one’s clothes On!” I have to agree! It is a massive “to the top of your lungs” sing along with all your friends while drinking to excess! Two grand pianos are center-stage with a team of outrageously talented pianists that seem to know every song ever written. Each show is different because it’s all request and you or your friends might even get called up on stage for a bit of good-humored fun and some unforgettable YouTube moments. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

SUNDAY, JULY 13th

THE WOLVERINE JAZZ BAND / Stark Park (Manchester) / 2pm – FREE EVENT

The Wolverine Jazz Band returns to Stark Park with their toe-tapping tunes. This expert assemblage of musicians has been entertaining lovers of traditional jazz all over New England since 1995. They are considered by many to be among the finest purveyors of vintage jazz on the East Coast, so be sure to hotfoot it on over to Stark Park to hear John Clark and the Wolverine Jazz Band play or you might just be howling! www.starkpark.com

HOWIE DAY / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 7:00pm – DIRECT/x

Howie Day’s emotionally resonant lyrics and inventive melodies have earned him both critical praise and a legion of devoted fans. He is known for his energetic, heartfelt shows, where he connects with audiences through the strength of his songwriting and his quirky sense of humor. Day’s warm tenor voice “soars into fluttering, high registers, but also grates with real, pleading grit,” as one critic put it. After sales of over a million records and two Top 10 hits, Day is back on the road in support of his new studio album, Lanterns. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

