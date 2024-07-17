The Weekender, July 19 – 21: Tiki Weekend, Festivals, Open Market and more…

MANCHESTER, NH – This weekend looks like we have finally beat the heat! Take a look at the mix below to see what you’ll get up to this weekend.

Multi-Day Events

July 5 – 21

Lavender U-Pick 2024, Warner NH – Pumpkin Blossom Farm is welcoming all to the farm to be able to pick your own bundle of lavender throughout the month of July. Upon arrival at the farm, head to the barn where you will be provided with supplies and instructions on how to harvest your own lavender bundle. For additional information, please check here.

July 19 – 21

Tiki Weekend, Manchester NH – 603 Brewery is celebrating the return of their tiki inspired sour this weekend with a a full tiki weekend with slushies, Hawaiian shirts, and fun menu specials!

July 20 -21, 27-28

Blueberry & Flower Festival, Amesbury MA – Cider Hill Farm is celebrating weekends full of blueberries and flowers. This is a multi-weekend event which includes live music, outdoor hard cider bar, hayrides, food trucks, cut your own flowers and pick your own blueberries. Check here for more information and pricing on pick your own blueberries and flowers.

July 20

Fairytale Festival, Nashua NH – Nashua Parks and Recreation is hosting their Fairytale Festival at Greeley Park from 10AM until 1PM. This is a free event with local stage acts, fairytale princesses and character meet n’ greets.

Boston Open Market, Boston MA – There will be 55 local artists and small businesses at this open-air market for anyone that likes handcrafted goods and local businesses from 11AM until 5PM. The market is conveniently located at the Boylston Street entrance to the Boston Public Garden every Saturday until October.

July 21

Mustang Mania Car Show, Merrimack NH – The 36th Annual Mustang Mania Car Show will be held at the Biergarten in Merrimack to benefit the Animal Rescue League of New Hampshire. This event will be held from 8AM until 3PM

Planning Ahead?

July 24: Bee Our Guest: Gardening for Pollinators, Auburn, NH

July 26: Walking Through Black History, Manchester, NH

July 28: Sunrise in the Sunflowers, Lee NH

August 2-4: 42nd Annual Hot Air Balloon Festival, Pittsfield NH

August 24: Monster Hunt, Manchester NH