The Weekender, June 12 – 14: Another Tequila Sunrise, Block Parties, Art, Barks & BBQ + more…

MANCHESTER, NH – Looks to be a beautiful June week ahead with a bit of rain. Check out the mix below to make the best of the weather and enjoy the last days of Spring.

June 12

United Through Color Art Exhibition, Positive Street Art, Nashua NH – New Hampshire’s first fully integrated Residency and Exhibition! Experience Art created by artists across the spectrum of abilities. 6-8 p.m. 48 Bridge St., #3F, Nashua. More info here.

June 13

Another Tequila Sunrise at the Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH – Another Tequila Sunrise – A Tribute to the Eagles is back again at the Nashua Center for the Arts. This is a New England based Eagles tribute band that is sure to sell out. Show starts at 8PM, make sure to get your tickets here!

June 14

Rock the Block, Manchester NH – The YMCA of Downtown Manchester is hosting a free, family-friendly event in the middle of Mechanic St. The street will be closed down for this event from 10AM to 1PM for activities of all ages. Check out here for more information.

Tree Streets Block Party, Nashua NH – The ninth annual Tree Street Block Party (TSBP) will be held this Saturday, June 14, on Ash Street, which will be closed to traffic from Central to West Hollis streets between from 1 and 5 p.m. Details here.

Barks & BBQ, Manchester NH – Manchester Harley-Davidson is hosting Barks & BBQ from 11AM until 4PM this Saturday. For the motorcycle lovers, or just animal lovers in general, bring your dog for some BBQ, drinks, and make some new friends! Check here for more information.

Wholistic Summer Pet Expo, Bedford NH – Wholistic Pet is hosting their 10th Annual Summer Pet Expo. There will be vendors, adoptable animals, raffles, and more! 100% of the proceeds from the raffle will go to support local rescue organizations. Pets are welcome, check here for more information.

See Saw Art on Hanover Exhibition, Manchester NH – ‘Together’ features artworks by Cassidy Thurber, Michael Cirelli, and Keith Spiro. In this exhibition, each artist uses the medium of photography to explore communities: familial, lifestyle, and creative. Opening Reception: Saturday, June 14 from 5-7 p.m. On view: June 14-29, 2025 More details here.

Magic the Gathering, Nashua NH – Nashua Public Library is hosting a open play session for all experience levels for Magic the Gathering. Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult and please make sure to bring your own deck of cards. Check here for more info.

Planning Ahead?

June 21: Pride Festival & Parade, Nashua NH

July 12: Palace Theatres Garden Tour, Manchester NH

July 26: Summer Stroll, Nashua NH