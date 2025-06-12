Weekly Entertainment Report June 12-15: Where to find lively arts, music, and shows

As always, this week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Southern NH is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to [email protected] for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m. (and streaming on Facebook.)

Featured LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, JUNE 12th

Jodee Frawlee performs June 12 at KC’s Rib Shack in Manchester.

Andrew Paquin / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm

Jonny Friday / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm

David Hoffman / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 5:30pm

Eddie Sands / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Max Sullivan / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm

Due South / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Chad Lamarsh / Fotia Greek Taverna (Manchester) / 6pm

Chris Cavanaugh / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 6pm

Chris Lester / Copper Door (Salem) / 6pm

Jack Fox / T-Bones (Hudson) / 6pm

Jodee Frawlee / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm

Johnny Angel / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

Jordan Holmes / Shorty’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Kat Ivy / T-Bones (Salem) / 6pm

Lou Antonucci / Copper Door (Bedford) / 6pm

Ryan Williamson / T-Bones (Concord) / 6pm

Sean Coleman / T-Bones (Bedford) / 6pm

Tim Kierstead / T-Bones (Derry) / 6pm

Mugsy / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

FRIDAY, JUNE 13th

Jordan Quinn performs June 13 at Firefly Bistro in Manchester.

Jordan Quinn / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm

Sean Coleman / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

The Joe Winslow Duo / Pizza Man (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Marc Apostolides / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Matt Luneau / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Tom Rousseau / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Two Towns / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Casey Roop / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm

Dave Zangri / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Paul Driscoll / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Dan Fallon / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Upright Dogs / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Chris Taylor / Olympus Pizza (Suncook) / 7pm

Mark Lapointe / Dreo (Salem) / 7pm

TFR, Give Up Hope, DHS, Gloom State / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 8pm

Slipshot / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8:30pm

Samantha Rae & Jae / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Jack Grace Band / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, JUNE 14th

Brendan Cleary performs June 14 at The Foundry in Manchester.

Justin Surgent / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Kat Ivy / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm

Casey Roop / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Doug Thompson / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Lou Antonucci / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Marc Apostolides / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Slo Burn Duo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Eddie Sands / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Brendan Cleary / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Justin Cohn / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Joe McDonald / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm

Jack Ancora / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm

Mikey G / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Steve Haidaichuk / Dreo (Salem) / 7pm

Dancing Madly Backwards / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Workin’ Stiffs Band / Casey Magee’s Irish Pub & Music Hall (Nashua) / 8pm

Chad Lamarsh / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8:30pm

Maddi Ryan / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Lisa Marie & All Shook Up / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, JUNE 15th

MB Padfield performs June 15 at Murphy’s Taproom in Bedford.

Chuck Alaimo / Firefly (Manchester) / 11am

Marc Apostolides / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Matt Fuller / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Davi Sven / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 12:30pm

On Two Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 2pm

Jonny Friday / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 3pm

MB Padfield / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 4pm

Chuck Alaimo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 5pm

Colin Hart / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements. Thank you to Notso Costley Productions and the NH Music Collective for your support and listings of LOCAL LIVE MUSIC.

FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

THURSDAY, JUNE 12th

THE EAGLES EXPERIENCE / LaBelle Winery (Derry) / 8:00pm – DIRECT/x

An unforgettable evening of classic rock music at The Eagles Experience Tribute Concert! The Eagles Experience will take you on a nostalgic ride through The Eagles greatest hits, including (but not limited to!) “Hotel California”, “Take It Easy”, “One of These Nights,” “Desperado” and more! www.labellewinery.com or (603)672-9898

SPYRO GYRA – 50th ANNIVERSARY TOUR / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8:00pm – DIRECT/x

Spyro Gyra has long been known to its peers in the contemporary jazz world as a “well oiled road machine” due to its relentless schedule of nearly 50 years of performing. To date, they have logged more than 10,000 shows on six continents and released 35 albums, garnering platinum and gold records along the way. Spyro Gyra rose from humble beginnings in Buffalo, New York in 1974 to their current international prominence in the jazz world. Every year, they continue to exhibit how to remain among a relative handful of artists who are able to mark 50 years in the business next year. Their energy and joy in concert mirror their unmatched musicality. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

FRIDAY, JUNE 13th

THEATRE KAPOW – THE BEST WE COULD / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / June 13-15 – DIRECT/x

In this funny, wise, and heartbreaking debut from Emily Feldman, a daughter’s road trip with her father becomes a theatrical journey across more than just state lines. Though 30-something Ella has nearly given up on life, she agrees to accompany her father Lou on a long-distance trip to adopt a rescue dog. Guided by a narrator called Maps and interspersed with memories and phone calls from Ella’s mother, Peg, their journey reveals hard truths as their pasts slowly rise to the surface. NH premiere. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

ANOTHER TEQUILA SUNRISE / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 8:00pm – DIRECT/x

New England-based Eagles tribute, ANOTHER TEQUILA SUNRISE has been performing to sell-out crowds across the country for over twenty years. The standing ovations and thunderous applause emphasize that this group is the premier Eagles Tribute show in the USA. ATS offers a variety of presentation options, including complete album sets, solo material from Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and the late Glenn Frey, and acoustic sets, featuring Eagles classics, many performed as they were originally written. ATS has approached the Eagle’s catalog with reverence, and with painstaking detail, always striving for the most authentic reproduction of the sound and the spirit of the Eagles. Be it their heart-felt ballads (Desperado, Take It To The Limit), country rockers (Lyin’ Eyes, Peaceful Easy Feeling) or guitar-driven stadium anthems (Already Gone, Life In The Fast Lane), Another Tequila Sunrise brings the LIVE Eagles experience to you! www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774

A CHORUS LINE / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / through June 22 – DIRECT/x

A Chorus Line is a stunning concept musical capturing the spirit and tension of a Broadway ensemble audition. Exploring the inner lives and bittersweet ambitions of professional Broadway performers, the show features one powerhouse number after another. Memorable musical numbers include “What I Did for Love,” “One,” “I Can Do That,” “At the Ballet,” “The Music and the Mirror,” and “I Hope I Get It.” A brilliantly complex fusion of song, dance, and compellingly authentic drama, A Chorus Line is an instantly recognizable Broadway classic. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

BLUES INFERNO TOUR / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 7:00pm – DIRECT/x

Prepare for a scorching summer as the Blues Inferno Tour 2025 is planned for this June, featuring three of the most electrifying acts in blues and rock: Chris Duarte, Alastair Greene, and Kris Lager Band. This explosive tour promises to bring a mix of virtuoso guitar playing, high-energy performances, and soulful blues straight to stages. The Blues Inferno Tour will unite these celebrated blues icons for a one-of-a-kind musical experience, as each artist brings their own signature sound to the stage. From blistering guitar solos to infectious grooves, this summer tour is set to ignite the blues scene and create unforgettable moments for fans. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

STORY SONGS OF THE 70s – VOL. 2 / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / Friday & Saturday at 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Celebrating the music of: Jim Croce, John Prine, Leonard Cohen, James Taylor, Nick Drake, Harry Nilsson and More! This is your chance to see what all the buzz is about. You may even be moved to sing along, or at least hum! The legends live on! This devoted review will feature Maine-based singer/songwriter Tom DiMenna, whose tribute shows have sold out opera houses up and down the Maine coast. DiMenna’s impressive vocal range and guitar style artfully channel all of these revered artists, and will surely satisfy their most die-hard fans. Tom will also be backed with accompaniment to provide plenty of toe-tapping for this very special evening. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SATURDAY, JUNE 14th

CCR TRIBUTE – GREEN RIVER / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / Friday & Saturday at 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

The show is very faithful to a live CCR performance. Listeners enjoy a full 90-minute show of their favorite CCR classics (Bad Moon Rising, Proud Mary, Up Around the Bend to name a few) and songs that Creedence would turn into live jams such as Born on the Bayou and Susie Q. The band also mixes in John Fogerty classics including The Old Man Down the Road and Centerfield capturing the energy of his current show. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SUNDAY, JUNE 15th

EXTC – TERRY CHAMBERS & FRIENDS / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 7:00pm – DIRECT/x

Emerging out of the post-punk and new-wave explosion of the late 70s XTC experienced global success touring with the likes of The Police and Talking Heads. The band put their hometown of Swindon UK on the map. They achieved huge success in North America and Japan. Sadly their legions of loyal fans would be left in limbo when in 1982 XTC stopped touring becoming a studio-based entity.Fast forward to 2017 Terry returned to the UK from Australia and reconnected with XTC bandmate Colin Moulding. The two would go on to collaborate on new venture TC&I releasing an EP and live album. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

COMING SOON:

GEORGE WASHINGTON SLEPT HERE / Majestic Theatre (Manchester) / June 20-22 – DIRECT/x

By Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman / The story chronicles the trials and tribulations of Newton Fuller who craves—and gets—”a little place in the country to call his own.” Newton and his wife, Annabell, and their daughter, Madge, are hypnotized into taking over one of those windowless, waterless, almost roofless houses that dot the countryside. The ensuing troubles may be summed up by a search for water, a quarrel with a neighbor who owns not only the brook but the very road that leads from the highway to the house, the attempted elopement of the daughter with a summer-theatre actor, and the usual invasion of the weekend guests, including a prodigal uncle who is assumed to be rich but turns out to be just another bankrupt. It is discovered that the neighbor really doesn’t own Newton’s roadway, and that Newton’s wife, who began by showing disgust over her husband’s idiocy in wanting to live in the country, decides that he was right all along. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

