The Weekender, June 19 – 21: Juneteenth, Pride flag raising, Phish-a-palooza, Tie Dyed Day + more…

MANCHESTER, NH – It’s Phish weekend in Manchester and the sun looks to be shining. Also, Juneteenth activities featuring the arts and music. Check out the list below, get out of the house and think about how you’re going to enjoy the sunshine!

Looking for something with a soundtrack? Check out our Weekly Entertainment Report.

Multi-Day Events

June 14 – 29

See Saw Art on Hanover Exhibition, Manchester NH – ‘Together’ features artworks by Cassidy Thurber, Michael Cirelli, and Keith Spiro. In this exhibition, each artist uses the medium of photography to explore communities: familial, lifestyle, and creative. On view: June 14-29, 2025 More details here.

June 19

Juneteenth Art Off the Walls @TheCurrier, Manchester NH – Join us in June for a community celebration of Juneteenth hosted in partnership with the Racial Unity Team, 5 to 8 p.m.

Free admission, though donations are encouraged

Dance and music showcase presented by the Racial Unity Team

Gallery talks inspired by Juneteenth

Beer, wine, and special refreshments for purchase at Tidewater Café at the Currier

Slam Free Or Die Juneteenth Showcase, Manchester NH – Special TRIPLE FEATURE to celebrate Juneteenth following business as usual. The features will be Amanda Shea, Golden, and Brynna Boyd!! There is a $3-5 sliding scale cover and this is an all-ages show. Doors at 7 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. More info.

June 20

Pride Flag Raising Ceremony, Manchester NH – The City of Manchester is raising the Pride Flag at City Hall Plaza at noon. Come out and celebrate with Manchester True Collaborative.

Phish Pre-game and After Party, Manchester NH – The Shaskeen Irish Pub and Restaurant and Murphy’s Taproom are hosting a Phish Pre-game and After Party. The Pre-Game will be at the Shaskeen from 3PM until 6:45 and Murphy’s will be hosting the After Party from 11PM until 3AM. Check here for more information.

Mushroom Fairy Light Workshop, Manchester NH – Manchester Craft Market is hosting a DIY mushroom fairy light workshop this Friday from 6PM until 8:30PM. All supplies are included with the purchase of a ticket. Make sure to bring any trinkets that you may want in your own little forest.

Tie Dyed Day, Manchester NH – Great North Aleworks and New Hampshire Brewers Association are declaring the first day of summer as Tie Dyed Day. Wear your favorite tie dye while drinking Tie Dyed!

June 21

Pride Festival & Parade, Nashua NH – Nashua Pride Festival & Parade will be this Saturday from 3 until 6 PM. The parade starts at Nashua City Hall and ends at the Library Plaza where the Festival site is. This is a free celebration to celebrate diversity, celebration, fun and including all people.

June 22

She Means Business Womanspired Expo, Nashua NH – She Means Business – Womasoired Expo is going down on June 22 at Local Street Eats from 12-3 p.m., and you do NOT want to miss this! Join for an afternoon of fun, empowerment, and fab vibes as we celebrate local women-owned businesses and all things BOSS BABE! Ink Link Publisher Carol Robidoux and Reporter Mya Blanchard will be in the house. More details here.

Planning Ahead?

June 28: Pride Parade, Manchester NH

July 12: Palace Theatres Garden Tour, Manchester NH

July 26: Summer Stroll, Nashua NH