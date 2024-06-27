The Weekender, June 28 – 30: Monster Jam, Farmer’s Markets, Live Music and more!

MANCHESTER, NH – Looking to beat the heat or get out and about to enjoy the last weekend of June? Check out the mix below!
Don’t see what you’re looking for? Check out our searchable comprehensive Community Calendar. Know of an upcoming event? Add it – it’s free!
Looking for live music and entertainment? Check out our Weekly Entertainment Report.
Multi-Day Events
June 29-30
Monster Jam, Manchester NH – Monster Jam is back at SNHU Arena this Saturday and Sunday. This is a family-fun event where you can see some of the world’s best drivers drive around in 12,000 pound monster trucks. Purchase your tickets here!
June 29
Double Midnight Pride Prom, Manchester NH – Double Midnight Comics is hosting Pride Prom starting at 4PM until 10PM. This is a great opportunity to play card or board games, dance, read some books, dress up and more! Check here for more information.
Milford Farmer’s Market, Milford NH – The Milford Outdoor Farmer’s Market will be open from 10AM until 1PM at 300 Elm St. This is a great opportunity to check out over 23 vendors with plenty of variety for you to choose from!
Granite State Credit Union Saturday Sidewalk Series, Nashua NH – From 11AM until 2PM, Great American Downtown and Granite State Credit Union are bringing more music to Downtown Nashua’s Main Street. Scheduled performances will be held at 143 Main Street, if you’re interested in applying for the future, contact support@downtownnashua.org.
Frederick Douglass Reading of What to the Slave is your 4th of July, Manchester NH – The Manchester NAACP will be reading Frederick Douglass’ “What To The Slave is the 4th” speech” at City Hall Plaza starting at noon until 2PM. The reading will be completed by members of the community, so if you’re interested in participating, please fill out the form here.
June 30
Nashua Farmer’s Market, Nashua NH – Nashua’s Farmer’s Market located at the Nashua Public Library happens rain or shine starting at 10AM until 2PM. There will be a great variety of local vendors, so make sure stop by and browse around.
Planning Ahead?
July 3: Independence Day Celebration, Manchester NH
July 3: Weirs Beach Fireworks, Laconia NH
Visited 126 times, 126 visit(s) today